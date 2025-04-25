Demi Moore Breaks Silence on Bruce Willis’ Dementia: ‘Not What I Would Wish …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Demi Moore is speaking out about Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia.

Bruce and Demi were married from 1987 to 2000, and while their divorce was not an entirely civil one, they developed a stable friendship and co-parenting relationship in the years that followed.

She rarely speaks about her ex publicly, but Demi opened up recently when asked about Bruce’s condition.

Demi Moore attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on December 2, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking with Christiane Amanpour about her film The Substance, Demi Moore offered some candid comments about her ex’s courageous battle.

“Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment,” the 62-year-old actress shared in an interview with CNN.

“And I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely. It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy.”

Demi added that Bruce’s condition is “very difficult” and is “not what I would wish upon anyone.”

“There is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come from it.”

Bruce’s Battle

Bruce was diagnosed with diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February of 2023.

The illness has forced him to step away from public life, but his loved ones continue to offer updates on his condition.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Bruce and his family wrote on Instagram at the time of his diagnosis.

Bruce Willis attends the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

They continued: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Demi Moore attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Bruce and Demi share three daughters together: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

And while it’s been nearly a quarter century since the A-list stars went their separate ways, it’s clear that the father of her children still holds a place in Demi’s heart.

We wish Bruce and his family all the best as they fight this battle together.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.