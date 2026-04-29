Kate Middleton, Prince William Celebrate 15 Years of Marriage With Rare Family Photo

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s a banner week for the royal family.

Earlier this week, King Charles delivered an address to the US Congress, becoming the first British monarch to do so since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, gave a speech way back in 1991.

And while it may not be as historic, Kate Middleton and Prince William also hit a milestone this week by celebrating 15 years of marriage.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk in the orchards as they visit to Long Meadow Cider on October 14, 2025 in Craigavon, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Yes, it’s hard to believe, but the royal wedding that had Americans waking up at dawn to witness history took place way back in 2011.

Obama was in office; Instagram was brand new; the TV world was buzzing about the exciting series premiere of Game of Thrones; and Donald Trump was still hosting Celebrity Apprentice.

In short, it was a very different time.

But through it all, Kate and William’s love has prevailed. And today, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor marked their anniversary with a rare photo of the entire family.

“Celebrating 15 years of marriage,” the couple captioned the pic.

The anniversary post comes just a few days after Will and Kate posted a photo of Prince George in celebration of his eighth birthday.

And this is the same week in which Queen Elizabeth II would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

All these milestones have royal observers feeling nostalgic, and many have revisited video clips and interviews from the early days of Will and Kate’s courtship.

“When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her,” William said during their 2010 engagement interview (via People).

“I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there. But we ended up being friends for a while, and that was a good foundation.”

Fifteen years, three kids, and one successful battle with cancer later, the Windsors are still going strong as they prepare to take the throne.

Long may they reign.