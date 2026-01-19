Kourtney Kardashian Confesses to Being Three Years Sober

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian deserves our recognition and respect this week.

While celebrating the launch of sister Khloe Kardashian’s latest Khloud popcorn flavor (yes, that’s a real thing) a few days ago, the Poosh founder revealed a quasi secret that we’re pretty sure most of the public had been unaware of:

She hasn’t had an alcoholic drink in three years.

Kourtney Kardashian stands on the side of the stage as her husband Travis Barker performs with his band Blink-182 during the first week-end of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 14, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on January 16 16, Kardashian was presented with the food brand’s latest truffle white cheddar popcorn.

To pair with the snack item, the mother of four was offered a gin mocktail.

“@Khloudfoods @KhloeKardashian def told them I haven’t drank alcohol in 3 years,” Kourtney wrote over the post. “Fancy Friday.”

We had no idea.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

At the conclusion of the aforementioned video, Kourtney — who shares kids Mason Disick, 16, Penelope Disick, 13, and Reign Disick, 11, with ex Scott Disick … as well as son Rocky Barker, 2, with husband Travis Barker –raised her glass and simply said:

“Cheers!”

Kardashian also recently revealed she’s Botox-free, but that’s a very different kind of admission.

Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

It seems relevant to note that Disick — whose battle with alcoholism has been publicly documented since his time on reality television — previously shared how he explains his past struggles with alcohol abuse to the pair’s oldest son Mason.

“The truth is, I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places, and he knows that,” Disick said in a January 2025 episode of Khloé in Wonder Land.

“And he for a while thought I would treat him differently because of that. And I said, ‘I’m not treating you any different because of my mistakes or how I lived.’”

Added Disick back then of what he relayed to Mason:

“‘But if I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take actions. You’re gonna try drinking when you’re gonna try drinking. But if I see a problem that’s hereditary then I’ll jump in. But until then, you’re treated like every other kid.’”