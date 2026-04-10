Afrika Bambaataa Cause of Death: Disgraced Hip Hop Legend Was 67

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We have sad news to report from the world of music today.

Afrika Bambaataa — the hip hop legend best known for his pioneering track “Planet Rock” — has passed away.

He was just 67 years old.

Afrika Bambaataa spins during the book launch for “Hip Hop: A Cultural Odyssey” at The GRAMMY Museum on February 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

News of his passing comes courtesy of a social media post from Mick Benzo, a fellow musician and member of the Universal Zulu Nation, the music collective founded by Bambaataa

“Two days ago, I spoke with Afrika Bambaataa and found him in high spirits,” Benzo wrote on Instagram.

“Today, however, I began receiving calls about his passing. Concerned, I reached out to him but received no response. My worries deepened, and I was heartbroken to learn it was true—he had peacefully fallen asleep and did not wake up,” he continued, adding:

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Afrika Bambaataa, a pioneering architect and global ambassador of Hip Hop culture.

Afrika Bambaataa at the 2006 VH1 Hip-Hop Honors. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

“Revered as the Godfather of Hip Hop, Bambaataa was instrumental in organizing, shaping, and elevating the culture from its earliest days in the Bronx into a worldwide movement rooted in the principles of Peace, Unity, Love, and Having Fun.

“Through his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment, he helped transform Hip Hop into a powerful force for expression, community building, and social change.”

Bambaataa’s influence as a hip hop pioneer is undeniable.

However, in his later years, his musical contributions were overshadowed by scandal .

In 2016, Bambaataa was accused of molesting a teen.

Several other allegations followed, and though he denied them all, Bambaataa was eventually expelled from the Universal Zulu Nation.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Bambaataa lost a child sexual abuse civil case last year after he failed to appear in court.

His cause of death is unknown at this time. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Afrika Bambaataa’s loved ones during this difficult time.