Taylor Frankie Paul Requests Restraining Order; Judge Refuses to Grant Her Custody of …

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The never-ending Taylor Frankie Paul drama continued today.

Unfortunately, for producers of both The Bachelorette and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it’s not the sort of drama that translates to quality reality TV.

According to newly filed court documents, Taylor has filed for a temporary restraining order against Dakota Mortensen.

Taylor Frankie Pail and Dakota Mortensen on ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ reunion episode. (Hulu/YouTube)

Taylor, of course, was filmed assaulting Dakota back in 2023.

She has repeatedly claimed that the video doesn’t tell the entire story and that she was the real victim of abuse.

In court documents filed this week, Taylor claims that there was a “pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control” in the relationship.

Shortly after the footage went public, ABC canceled Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette, an unprecedented move that cost the network tens of millions.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ (Hulu/YouTube)

Indeed, police in Draper and West Jordan, Utah have confirmed that “allegations have been made in both directions.”

Last month, West Jordan police confirmed to People that there was an “active domestic violence case” involving both Taylor and Dakota, but the details are still unknown.

Reps for Taylor alleged that the video from 2024 “conveniently omits context.”

They also accused Dakota of leaking the footage and called its release a “reprehensible attempt [by Mortensen] to distract from his own behavior.”

“I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny,” Mortensen said in a statement.

He was initially awarded sole custody of the couple’s 2-year-old child

Bodycam footage from Taylor Frankie Paul’s arrest shows her very intoxicated and upset. (YouTube)

In the wake of the video’s release, Taylor lost custody of her youngest child.

In court today, a judge amended the agreement slightly, granting Taylor eight hours of supervised visitation time (per TMZ).

The judge has yet to rule on Taylor’s request for a temporary restraining order.

Since Taylor and Dakota have a kid together, they’ll never be able to fully remove themselves from each other’s lives.

But hopefully — given how much violence and drama there was in their relatively brief relationship — the exes will have minimal contact with one another going forward.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.