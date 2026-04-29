Ray J Claims to Have Slept With 12,500 Women

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Move over, Wilt Chamberlain!

There’s a new champion of male promiscuity, and his name is Ray J!

Yes, Wilt famously claimed to have slept with more than 10,000 women, but Ray says he’s thoroughly slutmogged the NBA legend.

Singer Ray J and Diddy at the VEVO and Compound Entertainment Present “Ne Yo And Friends” – Inside at Avalon on November 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VEVO)

The revelation that the R&B singer is the new King of Conquests came during a recent interview on Cam Newton’s podcast.

At one point, Ray J revealed that a strip club hosted a party to celebrate his 10,000th hookup.

“We did a celebration, Booby Trap celebrated my 10,000th,” he claimed (via Page Six). “I had about 400 or 500 girls that I f–ked with, came through, supported, it was a massive parade.”

The R&B singer, now 45, admits that he’s been forced to slow down in recent years.

“I can only f–k a thousand more b–ches,” he added. “I can’t do any more.”

When Newton called Ray J’s math into question — noting that he would have needed to sleep with one and a half women a day for 30 years — the singer pushed back.

“Yeah, the math is different ’cause when we’re on tour, we’re thinking five to ten a day,” he explained.

This is not the first time that Ray has claimed to be a member of the ultra-exclusive Five Figure Club.

“Here’s what’s crazy. I just did the big celebration. They did the whole confetti at Booby Trap,” he said during a November 2025, during his appearance on the “BagFuel” podcast (via Page Six). “I was celebrating 10,000 bodies.

“It’s probably like 11,900….. I don’t know if that’s for sure, but I know it reached 10 once I got all the way there.”

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the boastful side of the man who rose to fame with the Kim Kardashian sex tape.

In recent interviews, Ray J has claimed that he only has months to live.

“2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” he said in a video shared to social media. “That’s what they say.”

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he continued, adding:

“My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here.

“And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me.”

Needless to say, Ray J has a lot going on these days. Hopefully, it won’t interfere with his ability to hit the 13,000 milestone.