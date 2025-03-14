Natalie Portman Reportedly Has a New Boyfriend! Who is Tanguy Destable?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Natalie Portman seems to have found a new man!

Following Portman’s divorce from Benjamin Millepied, she’s finally ready to date again — apparently.

This looks extremely new. At least, their public outings sure are.

So who is Tanguy Destable?

Natalie Portman is reportedly dating Tanguy Destable

In early March 2025, French tabloid Voici first linked Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable. This came just over a year after she finalized her divorce from Millepied.

Soon, other outlets followed, with sightings of the two walking around Paris together.

Portman and Destable have not gone public with their reported entanglement. But that doesn’t mean that her fans aren’t interested in hearing more about the guy.

Natalie Portman’s reported new man is French

Tanguy Destable is from Morlaix, a French commune from the northwestern region of the country. His experience as a musician was shaped, in part, by growing up in a small town.

Instead of forming a band, he purchased a synth and a sampler. In other words, he had to become a one-man band.

These days, more people know him by his stage name: Tepr.

As a musician and producer, Tanguy Destable is known as Tepr

Tanguy Destable released his first electronic music album in 2015. Even before that, he worked with (relatively) well-known French bands. He even performed at the 2016 Olympics.

Since then, he has released multiple new albums. In 2023, he was a music producer for a Lady Gaga collaboration.

Destable has worked in television, being involved in mixing the music for theme songs.

When did Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable first become an item?

We cannot confirm that they actually are an item.

But Voici first reported that the two were dating on March 7. That same day, The Daily Mail published photos of the two out and about, and People echoed the relationship report.

Based upon the sighting of Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable, they looked cozy. He even appeared to give her a kiss on top of her head during their walk. Some might call that a soft launch of a new romance.

Both Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable are parents

Natalie Portman has two children, Aleph and Amalia, from her erstwhile marriage to Millepied. She welcomed them in 2011 and 2017 (respectively).

Similarly, Destable was married to French actress Louise Bourgoin. They share two boys, and were together for over a decade. Destable previously dedicated some of his music to his first child.

Sometimes, single parents find it easier to date each other than to date the single and childfree.

They both live in Paris

In 2014, Natalie Portman moved to Paris with Millepied. Her then-husband was working for the Paris Opera Ballet.

She acquired a new home in the city following their divorce.

Tanguy Destable is based in Paris, and even says as much on social media.