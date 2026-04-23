Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Caught Kissing In NYC Club In 2020!

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The fallout surrounding Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini just took another dramatic turn.

Newly surfaced photos appear to show the longtime NFL coach and the sports reporter kissing during a night out at a New York City bar in March 2020, six years before the recent pics that first sparked widespread speculation about their relationship.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Vrabel revealed that he’ll check into therapy, a move that will cause him to miss part of the NFL Draft, which begins tonight.

Dianna Russini attends “A Lifetime Of Sundays” New York Screening at The Paley Center for Media on September 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage)

According to Page Six, the images were taken at Tribeca Tavern and allegedly capture the pair in an intimate moment while sitting closely together.

An eyewitness told the outlet “They were kissing and they were all over each other … He had a ring on.”

The timing is what has made the report especially explosive.

Vrabel was already married at the time the photos were taken, while Russini would marry later that same year.

The newly surfaced images come on the heels of previously published photos showing the two holding hands and embracing at a resort in Sedona, Arizona in March of this year.

In the wake of that earlier report, both parties issued written statements attempting to downplay what the resort photos depicted. However, the controversy continued to escalate.

Less than a week later, Russini resigned from The Athletic after the photos led to an internal investigation at the New York Times-owned sports outlet.

Vrabel also addressed the matter publicly this week, acknowledging the personal toll the situation has taken.

He told reporters he has had “difficult conversations with people I care about,” and later announced that he would be seeking counseling.

“I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said, adding:

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be.”

For now, the newly released bar photos have only intensified the conversation surrounding the pair, turning what was already a highly public controversy into an even more closely watched story.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.