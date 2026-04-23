D4vd: Singer, Accused Murderer Had ‘Significant Amount’ of Child Sex Abuse …

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Last week, R&B singer D4vd was arrested in connection with the death Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

On Monday, more than seven months after a body was found in the trunk of his car, D4vd was charged with murdering Rivas Hernandez.

Earlier today, the singer was back in court for a hearing in which both sides presented new information, including a claim from the prosecution that d4vd — whose real name is David Burke — had stored a “significant amount” of child sexual abuse images on his phone.

d4vd attends the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Adidas Arena on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Prosecutors said today that they have more than 40 terabytes of discovery to turn over to the defense.

Thus far, only about 30 percent of the evidence has been turned over, a fact that is expected to delay the start of the trial.

Currently, D4vd is being held without bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

According to NBC News, the 21-year-old was “stoic” in the courtroom today.

He spoke only twice, once mumbling “yeah” when the judge asked if he agreed to the date of his next hearing, which is set for Friday, May 1.

d4vd attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

On a second occasion, David said, “Yes, ma’am,” when the judge asked if he understood how his next hearing would be conducted.

Attorneys for Burke claimed that their client is innocent of any wrongdoing, and they announced their intention to “vigorously defend his innocence.”

It is unclear at this time how much of the massive data file recovered from Burke’s devices is believed to be sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors also did not reveal if any of the explicit images were of Rivas.

The 14-year-old disappeared from home in April of last year. Prosecutors allege that Burke murdered her with a sharp object shortly thereafter before dismembering her body and hiding it in the trunk of his Tesla.

The Rivas Hernandez family was not present in court today

“These findings have caused profound emotional pain for the family,” Rivas Hernandez family attorney Patrick Steinfeld said this week.

“They respectfully ask for privacy, understanding, and patience as they process this information.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.