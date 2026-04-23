Mike Vrabel to Seek Therapy, Miss Part of NFL Draft Following Dianna Russini Cheating …

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Cheating scandals are usually pretty straightforward:

Two people get accused, the truth comes out, and everyone proceeds from there.

But in the case of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini, it almost seems like they can’t decide if they cheated or not.

Tennessee Titan’s Head Coach Mile Vrabel speaks on stage to the crowd during SiriusXM Hosts Draft Week Party At Margaritaville Featuring The Highway’s “Music Row Happy Hour” And SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Movin’ The Chains” on April 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

In case you missed it, Vrabel and Russini were spotted hugging and holding hands while they were both staying at a luxury resort in Arizona last month. That might be a problem, as they’re both married to other people.

In the aftermath, Russini resigned from her post at The Athletic, but in her resignation letter, she continued to deny any wrongdoing.

Now, Vrabel is moving in a similarly confusing direction.

While he has yet to admit that his relationship with Russini was inappropriate, Vrabel revealed this week that he will be checking into counseling and will miss the third day of this weekend’s NFL Draft as a result.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel told ESPN.

“This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

Vrabel initially dismissed the cheating allegations as “laughable.” When asked about those comments in a recent press conference, he was quick to sidestep the question.

“I appreciate the question. I’m going to focus on our football team,” he said.

“I think I’ve addressed what I felt like was important. So, we’ll be focusing on our football team and the importance of teaching these guys, bringing a new team together, 13 new players,” Vrabel continued, adding:

”I’ve had some difficult conversations with people that I care about. My family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive.”

So Vrabel is having “hard conversations,” and he’s missing important team events in order to check into counseling, but he still won’t admit to any wrongdoing?

This might not be the high character path that he thinks it is. As a two-time NFL Coach of the Year winner, Vrabel probably knows that, unlike Russini’s, his job is safe.

But that doesn’t mean his bosses are thrilled with his handling of this situation.