Cole Allen Manifesto Revealed; Alleged Gunman Blasts Trump as ‘Rapist, …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner came to an abrupt and violent conclusion on Saturday night.

A gunman identified as Cole Tomas Allen rushed into the Washington Hilton Hotel armed with two guns and multiple knives.

After exchanging fire with authorities and wounding a Secret Service agent, Allen was apprehended and taken into custody.

Now, excerpts from a manifesto that the suspect allegedly sent to his friends and family has revealed new information about his motives and beliefs.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration,” Allen allegedly wrote (per The New Yo‘\rk Post), adding:

“Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behaviour; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.

“I am no longer willing to permit a paedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

He went on to explain that he would be taking precautions in order to minimize bystander casualties:

“In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls),” he wrote before disturbingly admitting he was willing to kill everyone in the room if it meant getting to his targets,” Allen allegedly wrote.

“I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people chose to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

In comments to Fox News, Trump described Allen as “a very troubled guy” (via TMZ). He also cited the incident as further proof that the White House needs its own ballroom.

“We need the ballroom,” he said, listing some of its features, including bulletproof glass and “drone-proof” security.

Several Trump supporters echoed the president’s claims:

“Unfortunately, the First Lady and I had to be evacuated from the White House correspondents’ dinner alongside the President and the entire cabinet,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry posted on X, referring to his wife, Sharon. “This event is yet another reason that President Trump’s ballroom should be built!”



Rep. Randy Fine (R-Florida) wrote: “We’d better never again hear a peep from anyone complaining about a White House ballroom.”

Having allegedly received marching orders from the White House, the usual gang of conservative influencers echoed the demand for Trump’s ballroom to be completed.

“THIS IS WHY WE NEED TRUMP’S BALLROOM,” wrote the Libs of TikTok account.

Trump’s ballroom, which will feature a secure bunker beneath it, has been a subject of widespread controversy ever since the president tore down the White House’s East Wing in October.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.