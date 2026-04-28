Queen Elizabeth Predicted Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Split During Her Final Months: Report

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Last week, Queen Elizabeth II would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

Several UK media outlets marked the occasion with retrospectives on the late monarch’s life as well as new reportage on her final days.

The magazine Air Mail ran perhaps the most scandalous piece for the Queen’s centennial, with journalist Craig Brown making a surprising claim about Elizabeth’s view of the marriage between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the Royal family attend events to mark the Centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In a piece titled “The Strange Afterlife of Queen Elizabeth II,” Brown alleges that Elizabeth had no doubt that Harry and Meghan’s marriage would end in divorce.

“It’s not a matter of if,” she allegedly remarked to an associate at one point, “it’s a matter of when.”

Brown added that he was informed of the Queen’s comments “a year or two ago,” but decided to keep it under wraps until now.

It’s no secret that Meghan didn’t always get along with Harry’s family.

In fact, the feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton is the stuff of legend at this point.

But the Queen was always said to be one of Meghan’s biggest supporters within the Windsor clan, so the news that she was so pessimistic about Harry’s marriage comes as somewhat of a surprise.

Then again, Elizabeth prioritized duty and tradition over just about everything else in life, so perhaps we shouldn’t be totally shocked that she was no great fan of the romance that eventually led Harry to step away from Royal life.

Elsewhere in the Air Mail piece, Brown revisited his previous claim that the Queen was also not a fan of President Donald Trump.

“In fact, I heard always the opposite. I heard I was her favorite president. She would say it to a lot of people, she said it to friends of mine that ‘President Trump was my favorite president’ … We had an unbelievable relationship,” Trump shot back at his initial report.

But as Brown notes, Barack Obama later corroborated his claims about Elizabeth’s feelings toward the president.

“Why is this person so close to running your country?” she reportedly asked Obama in 2016.

The Queen was known for her stiff upper lip and her “never complain, never explain” approach to life.

But clearly, in the right company, she was not shy about expressing her opinion.