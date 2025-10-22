Jelly Roll Flaunts Shocking Weight Loss, Leaves Fans Concerned For His Health

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We’ve known for quite some time that Jelly Roll is losing weight.

The singer-songwriter has been open about his newfound passion for diet and exercise, and fans have been cheering him on as he transforms his life and physique.

But the amount of weight that Jelly Roll has lost in just a matter of months has left some fans worried about his health.

Slimmed-down Jelly Roll creates concern among fans

Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason Bradley Deford — revealed in April that he had dropped from 540 pounds to 357 pounds

Now, new photos of Deford seem to indicate that he’s shed even more pounds — and the situation has left fans concerned.

His current weight is unknown, but Page Six has obtained photos of Deford on his current tour in Australia.

And the country-crossover musician is nearly unrecognizable in his slender new form.

Jelly Roll shares milestones along weight loss journey

Deford tells fans that he “started fighting to save [his] own life” in 2016.

“I’ve been obese since I was a small child,” he wrote online at the time. “All I’ve ever known was being fat, and I’m f–king miserable.”

Since then, he’s been working with a nutritionist and a trainer, both of whom follow him on tour.

The weight loss was gradual at first, but beginning in 2023, fans began to notice that Jelly Roll was rapidly dropping sizes.

Some fans have gone so far as to suggest that Deford has developed an unhealthy fixation with weight loss.

“I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!” he said during a recent episode of Pat McAfee’s podcast.

“I wanna be on the cover of Men’s Health by March of 2026… I want to have one of the biggest transformations.”

But for all of the fears about his health, it seems that Jelly Roll is happier than ever.

“I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account,” he recently wrote on Instagram.

We applaud his progress — but we hope Jelly Roll is keeping his health and overall well-being in mind.