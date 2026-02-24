Anna Kepner: Stepbrother Charged With Murder In Case of Teen Killed on Carnival Cruise

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Back in November of 2025, an 18-year-old Florida resident named Anna Kepner was found dead in her cabin aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

Now, her 16-year-old stepbrother has been charged with her murder.

News of this development comes courtesy of court documents filed by Thomas Hudson, who is the father of the accused teen.

Anna Kepner’s stepbrother has reportedly been arrested three months after her murder. (YouTube)

Hudson is seeking sole custody of his nine-year-old daughter by his ex-wife, Shauntel Hudson, who is now married to Anna’s father, Chris Kepner.

“There has been a significant and unanticipated change in circumstances that requires the immediate transfer of sole time sharing and parental responsibility,” the document reads (via People).

The filing goes on to allege that Anna’s stepbrother was charged with homicide on February 3 by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Florida, citing “social media from the Kepner family.”

Elsewhere in the document, Thomas alleges that “information has been obtained that will potentially call into question the judgment and parenting” of Shauntel and Chris.

Shauntel and Chris have confirmed that the 16-year-old was arrested, and they expressed their outrage that he was granted a release.

Anna Kepner was murdered aboard a Carnival cruise ship in November of 2024. (YouTube)

“At this time, it is deeply painful and disturbing to our family that the person responsible is able to walk freely. This reality adds to our grief and outrage,” their statement read in part.

“It is devastating to know that while we live every day with the loss of our child, the individual responsible has not yet been fully held accountable.”

Anna’s body was found beneath a bed aboard a cruise to PortMiami on November 7.

A medical examiner later concluded that she died from being strangled in a bar hold.

The accused killer has not been publicly identified — as is customary when the accused is a minor — and it is not clear when his trial will begin.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.