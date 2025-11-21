Anna Kepner: ‘Obsessed’ Stepbrother Named Suspect In Teen’s Death …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Earlier this month, millions were horrified by the story of Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old Florida resident who was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

Now, new details about Anna’s final hours have emerged, and the story of her death continues to get darker.

According to a new report from NBC News, authorities are now exploring the possibility that Kepner’s brother may have played a role in her death.

Police are reportedly investigating Anna Kepner’s stepbrother in connection with her death. (YouTube)

That information comes courtesy of a filing in a separate court case in Brevard County, Florida.

In documents pertaining to her previous marriage, a woman named Shauntel Hudson stated that she’s unable to testify at this time, as her son is being investigated in connection with Kepner’s death.

The filing says that the FBI is looking into Hudson’s child as a result of the “sudden death” of his stepsister.

Hudson claims that she “has been advised through discussion with FBI investigators and her attorneys, that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children of this instant action,” the filing says.

Meanwhile, Steven Westin, the father of Kepner’s ex-boyfriend, told Inside Edition this week that Anna’s stepbrother — whose name has not been made public — had a long history of obsessing over her.

Westin tells the outlet that Kepner was frightened of her stepbrother and claimed that he always carried a knife.

The stepbrother was allegedly relentless in his romantic pursuit of Anna.

Westin says that his son was once on a FaceTime call with Anna when he witnessed the stepbrother climbing on top of her while she was sleeping.

According to Fox News, the stepbrother’s father has demanded a custody hearing, accusing his ex-wife of alienating their two youngest children from him following a violent altercation involving their eldest.

Obviously, there are many questions left to be answered in this situation, but more and more signs are pointing to foul play and a long history of familial strife.

Carnival has issued a statement assuring customers “there is no related threat to safety aboard” the Carnival Horizon “as it sails its current voyage.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.