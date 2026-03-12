Lord Sear Cause of Death: Eminem DJ, ‘GTA’ Franchise Star Was 53

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Lord Sear — the DJ best known for his work on Eminem’s Shade 45 Sirius XM channel — has passed away.

He was just 53 years old

Lord Sear speaks on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 Channel at the SiriusXM Studios on October 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

News of Sear’s passing comes courtesy of a post on his Instagram page:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us,” reads the caption on his tribute post.

“Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep,” the caption continues.

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

After getting his start with the group Kurious in the 1990s, Sear found a wider audience with the underground hip-hop radio show “The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show.”

38 Spesh, Lord Sear and Benny The Butcher visit SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

He later toured the world with Eminem on the rapper’s famed Anger Management Tour, which began in the early 2000s.

Sear — whose real name was Steve Watson — clearly made quite an impression on his future boss.

He was later hired to host “The All Out Show” on Em’s SiriusXM Shade 45 Channel, a post he held for several years.

Sear was also a sought-after voice actor, lending his vocal talents to the Grand Theft Auto game series (as a radio DJ, of course) and album skits for rappers like Big Pun.

Musician Heather B and Lord Sear attend the Xbox & Gears Of War 4 New York launch event at The Microsoft Loft on October 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Xbox & Gears Of War 4)

News of his passing comes just one day after the death of Eminem’s grandmother, Betty Hixson.

Across social media today, thousands of hip hop fans are paying tribute to a man who rubbed shoulders with the greats and left an indelible mark on the culture.

“Sear was one of the greatest people to be around, I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together,” Eminem tweeted.

“Our time on @Shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!”

“A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark along side hip-hop artist Kurious, before going on to the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, touring the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spending over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family — he helped shape the culture at every level,” reads the tribute on Sear’s page.

Our thoughts go out to Lord Sear’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.