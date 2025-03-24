Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods: Look at Us! We’re Instagram Official!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The romantic rumor has turned into a revealing reality.

Just days after the Internet was abuzz with chatter that Tiger Woods was dating Vanessa Trump — the former daughter-in-law of the current President and the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. — we now have the official word:

Yes, Tiger Woods is dating Vanessa Trump.

Just take a look for yourself:

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods went public with their romance in March 2025. (Instagram)

On March 23, the legendary athlete confirmed his relationship with Vanessa by sharing two cute and cuddly photos of the pair on Instagram.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods added as a caption.

“We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Such a message means two things…

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ONE: The relationship appears to be rather serious.

TWO: Tiger Woods doesn’t fully understand the concept of social media. You can’t exactly publicize a romance to millions of followers and then ask for privacy.

You’re the one who just brought it to our attention, dude!

But anyway.

Tiger Woods always wears red on the final day of a tournament. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Jr. for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2018; the ex-spouses share daughter Kai, 17, and son Donald III, 16.

Her ex-husband is “cool with” her new relationship with Woods,” a source previously told People Magazine.

Donald Trump, for his part, has long been a huge fan of Woods, who has visited the White House on multiple occasions and who has played golf with the two-time Commander-in-Chief.

We’re sure the President is VERY, VERY excited about this new pairing.

FORE! Tiger Woods has won 15 career major titles. It seems impossible to believe he will ever win another. (Getty)

Woods, meanwhile, is father to son Charlie, 16, and daughter Sam, 17, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The former couple split in 2010 after it came out that Tiger had numerous extramarital affairs.

Woods and Trump have been seen of late at various golf events together because their children have played in the same junior competitions for the last several months.

Earlier this week, Kai and Charlie both competed in the Junior Invitational in South Carolina.

“Vanessa has always gone for guys who are either well known or have something big going for them,” an insider also has said to People.

“She is comfortable with that, but she’s not a woman who wants to be in the limelight. She is not a shrinking violet but is discreet and smart and a good mother. That has come first in her life.”