Jessica Alba & Joe Burrow: Dating? What Happened to Danny Ramirez?

Is this a new couple alert?

Over the weekend, Jessica Alba appeared in a photo alongside Joe Burrow.

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay there, folks.

Are they dating? If they are, what happened with Danny Ramirez?

Jessica Alba describes an encounter with a fan. (Image Credit: ABC)

Is this a thing?

Over the weekend, Jessica Alba spent some time in Vegas.

She was not alone.

Joe Burrow, who research tells us plays for a football team called the Bengals, was with her.

A tweet made the rounds, announcing that the two of them were dating.

Anyone can simply make a claim on social media. But the tweet included a photo of the two, side-by-side at a gaming table.

Joe Burrow is a football player, specifically a quarterback.

The tweet somewhat shadily mentions that he recently broke up with his girlfriend, Olivia Ponton.

We cannot actually confirm the breakup.

However, Olivia has been vagueposting recently. It’s possible that she’s going through a hard time — but it’s also possible that part of her “hard time” has been a split.

Joe is a handsome, successful guy and, by all accounts, a good person. Is it any wonder that he’d move on pretty quickly?

Football player Joe Burrow and his signature hair chats after the game. (Image Credit: Fox Sports)

There’s just one catch: it isn’t true

According to a report from TMZ, Jessica isn’t dating Joe Burrow.

In fact, she’s said to still be involved with Danny Ramirez, the super hot actor with whom she became romantically linked last year.

People who were at the very same Vegas event that apparently sparked this romance rumor confirmed that Jessica and Joe were part of a large group of friends.

They weren’t alone. No one witnessed anything resembling PDA.

(It sounds like TMZ checked with strangers as well as friends. Friends will cover for you; strangers seldom will.)

Jessica Alba shares her enthusiasm for home improvement. (Image Credit: NBC)

It’s worth noting that Jessica shared photos from her recent trip to Mexico just a couple of days ago.

That photo dump included a photo of her with Danny.

Not everyone immediately goes to social media and purges all past photos after a breakup.

However, it’s nearly unheard of to post vacation photos with your significant other after a breakup. At least, without providing context.

We’re not sure what has people believing that Jessica and Joe are dating. But they’re not. And even if he’s rumored to be single, she sure isn’t.

What’s with the rumor?

When you see two famous, beautiful people side-by-side, it is easy to jump to conclusions.

Unless someone had something to gain from spreading disinformation, this seems like someone just jumping the gun without checking their facts.

The simplest explanation here is that this was a misunderstanding.

Still, misunderstandings like this can ruin relationships. It’s always good to double-check before making claims.

If you’re one of those people who’s replying to Jessica’s posts on Instagram with gifs of Joe … cut it out.