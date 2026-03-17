Kouri Richins: Mom Who Wrote Children’s Book About Grief Convicted of …

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In the wake of her husband’s death, Utah resident Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book about processing grief.

Now, she’s been convicted of murder.

On Monday, a jury deliberated for just three hours before returning with a guilty verdict.

Grief author Kouri Richins has been convicted of murdering her husband. (Law & Crime/YouTube)

Prosecutors say Kouri murdered her husband, Eric Richins, by serving him a Moscow Mule cocktail that had been spiked with the opioid Fentanyl.

According to investigators, the drink contained a dose five times greater than what would normally be considered lethal.

Richins has been convicted on five counts, including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, both of which carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

She was also convicted on charges of mortgage fraud and forgery, after she allegedly signed to close on a massive real estate deal the day after her husband was killed.

Utah resident Kouri Richins has been accused of murdering her husband. (YouTube)

Richins pleaded not guilty on all charges, and she’s due back in court on May 13 to be sentenced.

During the trial, prosecutors also alleged that Kouri first tried to poison Eric’s sandwich on Valentine’s Day.

They also claimed that she carried on a years-long affair behind his back.

“I do want a future together. I do want you. Figure life out together,” Kouri texted Robert Josh Grossmann two weeks before her husband died (via CNN).

“If he could just go away and you could just be here! Life would be so perfect!!! I love you.”

Grossmann was a contractor who frequently worked for the real estate company owned by Richins.

They dreamed of a future together, but prosecutors say the murder was motivated more by money than love.

“The evidence will prove that Kouri Richins murdered Eric for his money and to get a fresh start at life,” Brad Bloodworth, chief prosecutor in the Summit County Attorney’s Office, said in his opening statement.

“More than anything, she wanted his money to perpetuate her facade of privileged affluence and success.”

Kouri’s defense lawyer, Kathy Nester, called for a mistrial, claiming the prosecution had made missteps during his closing — but the motion was rejected by Judge Richard Mrazik.

“They’re going to spend weeks in this trial trying to convince you that Kouri had reasons to kill her husband, because they can’t show you that she did kill her husband,” Nester said in her opening statement.

No word yet on how this conviction might impact sales of Richins’ book for grieving families.