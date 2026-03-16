‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Production STOPPED Due to Taylor Frankie …

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Any The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives viewer can tell you the worst part about the show.

It’s their relationships.

That goes double for Taylor Frankie Paul, who has an ex-husband and a more recent baby daddy.

She and the latter are in such an explosive fight that production had to pause for the entire cast.

Taylor Frankie Paul appears in the teaser for Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5 is taking a pause

TMZ reports that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives production has ground to a screeching halt.

Many reality series pause production, often at scheduled intervals.

But this isn’t a planned hiatus.

The Season 5 disruption stems from upheaval between Taylor and her baby daddy, Dakota.

What the heck happened?

Taylor Frankie Paul appears in an screenshot from the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu (YouTube screenshot))

TMZ‘s inside sources seem to be unclear on the nature of the conflict.

However, whatever it is, it’s apparently “intense enough that filming couldn’t continue as planned.”

We have discussed this before: there is a window where explosive cast drama is reality TV gold.

Anything beyond that threshold, however, effectively sabotages the show.

This can be as serious as someone being in physical danger or as petty as someone refusing to film with a castmate.

A distressed Taylor Frankie Paul confronts a castmate over the phone. (Image Credit: Hulu)

What is the fight about?

Thus far, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has spent a lot of time covering Taylor and Dakota’s relationship.

In fact, even if you’ve never watched the show, you probably know that most viewers can agree on one thing:

They don’t like the men.

The husbands, the exes, the baby daddies — they’re not popular with viewers.

Some of these women’s lives are more obvious horror stories than others. But, in general, audiences agree that they could and should do better than the men that they have.

Taylor Frankie Paul cries here during an episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

To be clear, Taylor and Dakota are exes.

We’re not just speaking about their conflict during Season 4, which is currently airing.

Taylor is the lead on The Bachelorette.

(That may say less about her popularity than it does about ABC and Hulu both being Disney properties.)

Apparently, the news blindsided Dakota.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul seems to lean into controversy in this screenshot. (Image Credit: Hulu)

When will filming resume?

Again, we have no idea what Taylor and Dakota are fighting about.

Given everything that viewers and social media followers know about Dakota … it seems likely that we’re all Team Taylor and will remain so.

We don’t know when they’ll patch things up — or, at least, cool down enough to film again.

In the meantime, production itself is in limbo. And so is the rest of the cast.

We’d say that we wish that these gals had picked better men. But would the show even exist if everyone were making good choices?