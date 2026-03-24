Savannah Guthrie: How Soon Is She Returning to Her ‘Today’ Chair?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since the night of January 31.

A new report says that Savannah be returning to The Today Show very soon.

Obviously, it’s complex — and a sudden development in the investigation could demand her attention.

But she could be back on people’s screens in a few short weeks. Is that too soon?

Co-host Savannah Guthrie speaks during this 2022 episode of The Today Show. (Image Credit: NBC)

She may return sooner than you think …

Page Six reports that Savannah could return to The Today Show as early as next month.

Obviously, unexpected developments in her mother’s case could change things, the tabloid acknowledges.

But the report makes it clear that Savannah at least hopes to return to her chair after her children’s spring break ends.

In New York, most schools will be back to business by April 10th, so that gives us an approximate time frame.

For now, she’s said to be spending time with 11-year-old Vale and 9-year-old Charley. They’re all going through this — not just Savannah.

As the report explained, this is about more than just Savannah’s coping with the situation.

There is an ongoing investigation. Something could change at any moment.

One additional factor is probably a non-issue, but Hoda Kotb — who has been filling in for Savannah — does have some events coming up, unrelated to Today.

Now, the report makes it clear that Hoda isn’t pushing Savannah to return prematurely.

This is The Today Show, folks. If Hoda steps away before Savannah is back, someone else can and will step in for her.

Savannah Guthrie loses her composure while issuing a plea for the safe return of her mother. (Image Credit: CBS)

Another inside source told Page Six: “There is no announcement regarding Savannah’s return date, and Hoda will remain filling in for her.”

Now, that does not dispute any of the earlier reporting on the matter.

It simply strikes a very different tone.

What are we to make of this?

Well, to be blunt, it mostly tells us that Savannah is a woman whose job is extremely understanding of her situation. It’s not that she needs to work to live, but it’s great that her return date is TBD like this.

Her eyes illuminated by motherly pride, Savannah Guthrie is interviewed by her own daughter. (Image Credit: NBC)

Getting back to work can be great for a person’s mental well-being. That depends upon the job, of course.

Sometimes, working is how we cope with a crisis — taking our mind off of the horrors.

(This does not apply to all jobs, particularly someone like Savannah, whose plight is known by the entire world.)

At any moment, there could be a break in the case that might call her back to her mother’s case.

We hate to say it, but the most likely “break” would mean that Savannah is planning a funeral or similar memorial. We would love for there to be a statistically improbable outcome, however.

This is so sad and so heartbreaking

Almost nothing could make the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, over 50 days ago and counting, worse.

However, vile conspiracy theories and absurd speculation about what appears to have been an ill-planned crime gone awry have made this more painful.

This is a sensational case. Only time will tell if investigators made mistakes that allowed the criminal to get away.

But, for now, we hope that Savannah and her family are coping with the horrors as well as they can.

The Today Show‘s audience will be overjoyed to see her return. But only when she’s ready.