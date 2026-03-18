Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Facing Recall Drive: Partisan Opportunism or Needed Change?

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Sheriff Chris Nanos is facing a recall election drive.

While the results — whatever they may be — are far off, there’s no question why this is happening.

Nancy Guthrie’s tragic disappearance has drawn all eyes to Pima County. He is in charge of the investigation.

There are questions, however, about whether this recall is really about a botched case … or someone’s political ambitions.

Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos speaks on NBC News. (Image Credit: NBC News)

Sheriff Nanos is facing a recall drive

Daniel Butierez is a Republican congressional candidate.

Last September, he lost a special election against Representative Adelita Grijalva.

(You may recall Rep. Grijalva from Speaker Mike Johnson refusing to swear her in because she would be a key vote in releasing the Epstein Files. Obviously, the DOJ later simply resolved to largely ignore the law.)

This November, he’s aiming for a rematch. But he’s also using his campaign for something else.

He’s pushing a recall drive for Sheriff Chris Nanos, sending out hundreds of volunteers to collect signatures.

Butierez told The NY Post that “this is a bipartisan effort.”

He then claimed: “He has been an embarrassment to Tucson and to Pima County with this Nancy Guthrie case.”

Recent allegations about Nanos’ employment history are, Butierez shared, a contributing factor.

He alleged: “Everyone’s pretty disgusted, Democrats and Republicans.”

Butierez said that some Pime County officials fear some sort of retaliation, so he’s leading the recall effort.

Amidst her status as a missing person in early 2026, Nancy Guthrie’s image was shared far and wide in the hopes that someone knew something. (Image Credit: NBC News)

Is this needed?

After the first week following Nancy’s tragic disappearance, many were already predicting the end of Nanos’ career.

It is possible that he and other investigators made one or more errors. He is the sheriff — that particular buck stops with him (at least on the local side of the investigation).

High-profile cases can make or break careers. Sometimes, an investigator gets very lucky — and hailed as a hero, with book deals and more. By the same token, an investigator can be extremely unlucky.

In Nancy’s case, some believe that she has been dead for most if not all of the time that she has been “missing,” with the kidnapper having gone to ground or perhaps fled.

Maybe Nanos could have done something differently, but we don’t really know enough yet.

Daniel Butierez appears on NewsNation as he once again runs for Congress. (Image Credit: NewsNation/YouTube)

On the other hand, some question whether Butierez’s push has anything to do with Nanos aside from political opportunism.

Last September, he lost.

As Donald Trump continues to sabotage America’s economy (among other things), Butierez will continue to face an uphill battle in his run for office.

Even if Nanos has done thing wrong in this investigation, his relative unpopularity could give any campaign a boost.

Whether it succeeds or fails, Butierez may bring more attention to his campaign simply by inserting himself into this tragic story.

Will the recall drive be successful?

Butierez sounds confident that he’ll get the votes that he needs to recall Sheriff Nanos — or, at least, to force a recall election. But he’s a politician, so let’s look at the facts.

He has 120 days from when he started the recall drive to rake in approximately 120,000 signatures. He claims to have 500 volunteers going around doing so, which comes out to 240 unique signatures each.

If he manages to get them, the Pima County Recorder’s job will be to verify all of the signatures within 60 days.

Provides that there are no issues with that, Nanos will then have five days to decide: resign, or face a Special Recall Election.

We can probably speak for most people when we say that Nancy’s fate is a greater concern than who is sheriff.