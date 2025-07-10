Mama June Shannon Cannot STAND Jessica Shannon’s Fiancee Shyann: I Hate When People …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mama June Shannon is taking aim at Jessica Shannon’s fiancee, Shyann.

For years, June spent away a small fortune — on drugs and on her ex, Geno Doak. Some of that money was not even hers to spend.

Now, she’s rooting for Jessica to break up with her girlfriend-turned-fiance.

She says that Shyann is spending her daughter’s money and is too “controlling.” Is she speaking from experience or total hypocrisy?

During a confessional segment on Mama June: Family Crisis, June Shannon delves into hypocritical topics. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Mama June Shannon hopes Jessica Shannon dumps Shyann soon

During a sneak peek of the Friday, July 11 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the titular June Shannon calls Lauryn to invite her to a family dinner.

She also revealed that she would be inviting another daughter, Jessica Shannon.

This is when Justin Straud asked if June would be inviting Shyann, who at the time of filming was apparently only Jessica’s girlfriend. (They became engaged in September 2024)

“If she comes, she comes,” June said. Her lack of enthusiasm was palpable.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, June Shannon calls one daughter and discusses another. (Image Credit: WEtv)

As the conversation continues, June goes on to tell Justin that Shyann is “probably out spending Jessica’s money.”

She shaded that the couple was doing “everything Shyann wants to do.”

June told the confessional camera: “I don’t wanna hurt Jessica’s feelings by no means, but I really hope that her and Shyann, like, run their course and it ends very soon because I cannot stand Shyann.”

Is Shyann ‘controlling’ and too eager to go on shopping sprees?

As Mama June Shannon continues, she explains that Jessica seems to spend more time with Shyann and Shyann’s family than she does with her own.

“Shyann is, like, controlling,” the grandmother claims.

Additionally, she says that Shyann immediately wants to go to “the local Wal-Mart” whenever Jessica gets paid.

The Mama June: Family Crisis cameras show Jessica Shannon with her fiancee, Shyann. (Image Credit: WEtv)

June, who once blew 7 figures on drugs and lost her house in the process, then offered some financial advice.

“You can’t save and keep thinking about your future if all you’re doing is spending as fast as you’re making it,” she counseled.

One has to wonder if June is speaking from a place of experience and her hard-learned lessons … or if she’s just being a huge hypocrite.

Is June Shannon the best person to call out someone for spending someone else’s money? Probably not. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Is Mama June right? Maybe it doesn’t matter

Mama June Shannon famously spent money that was not hers during her downward spiral. She stole Alana Thompson’s money to spend on drugs. She also sold Jessica’s car out from under her.

Let us imagine for a moment that she’s absolutely right about Shyann.

There is no evidence for that, but let’s pretend. June would still be the wrong messenger for this.

Sometimes, people rooting for a breakup are in the wrong. Other times, they are absolutely right. But June cannot actually control Jessica’s choices.

And, as many social media users have already pointed out, June’s own track record suggests that maybe she shouldn’t be giving relationship advice. To anyone. Ever.