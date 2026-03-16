Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Sister Have AWKWARD Oscars Moment, Fans Try …

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Many people were delighted by the Oscars results.

One source of delight was Timothee Chalamet losing. He really sabotaged himself.

Still, Timmy attended the Academy Awards with girlfriend Kylie Jenner by his side.

That lead to one of the night’s most awkward moments when his sister approached. What do you make of this?

Kylie Jenner and French-US actor Timothee Chalamet attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s what happened …

The 2026 Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 15.

(A belated happy Ides of March to us all!)

In the audience, Timothee and Kylie were getting situated when the actor’s sister approached.

Pauline Chalamet walks over and she and Timmy seem to greet each other in a warm and animated manner.

It seems to take a moment before it even registers to Kylie that this conversation is taking place.

Timothée Chalamet, his sister Pauline Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner share a sweet moment at the #Oscars. 😍 #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/yKpBvV1xbj — E! News (@enews) March 15, 2026

As you can see in E! News‘ video, Kylie appeared to notice the interaction.

She then stood up.

The makeup mogul and the actress then shared what looked like a polite hug.

Soon, Kylie sat back down, chatting with people behind her.

Timmy and Pauline then posed for photos, flashing their smiles for the cameras.

Actor Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

What was that?

Across social media, the replies are consistently highlighting the vibe and suggesting a likely explanation.

The first is that this was an awkward encounter.

Truly, Kylie and Pauline appear polite — perhaps even cordial — but not exactly warm.

Secondly, it’s not clear if these two actually know each other.

This appears to be how strangers would greet each other if they happen to have a mutual friend.

Kylie and Timmy first met in early 2023, to the best of anyone’s knowledge.

By April of that year, the relationship rumors first began to circulate.

Folks, we’re talking about two people who are nearly three years into their relationship.

That is a long time to not meet someone’s sibling — especially if travel money is no object.

Did Timothee not want Kylie to meet his sister? Did Pauline not want to meet Kylie? What’s going on?

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in October of 2023, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

We don’t know why these women seem to be strangers

Kylie and Timothee have chosen to keep things mostly very private.

The downside to this is that it gives the public the freedom to speculate.

If you don’t tell your story, others will do it for you.

That said, there’s no way for Timmy to shut this speculation down without amplifying it.

Will they know each other’s families in time? Maybe.