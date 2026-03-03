Kelly Kruger and Darin Books: Getting DIVORCED After a Decade of Marriage!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Kruger and Darin Books are going their separate ways.

The Bold and Beautiful cast members confirmed the unfortunate news themselves via a joint statement to TV Insider on Monday, March 2.

“We’re committed to coparenting our two children and remaining friends,” the stars simply told the outlet.

According to this same website, the divorce is already underway.

Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger attend the 2nd Annual Bloom Summit at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 1, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Brooks portrayed Wyatt Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2013 to 2024. In 2021, he also appeared on The Young and the Restless as Wyatt in a pair of crossover episodes.

Kruger, meanwuole, played Mackenzie Browning on and off on The Young and the Restless from 2002 to 2019. She also took on the role of Eva in a dozen episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful between 2014 to 2021.

The thing is, the estranged spouses didn’t meet on either of these soap operas.

The celebrities actually met in 2010 while working on Blue Mountain State, in which Brooks starred as Alex Moran, while Kruger appeared in a guest role as Julia King.

Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger attend The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NATAS)

“We became best friends, and for a good three to six months she was telling me who to date,” Brooks told Soaps.com in 2016. “We were spending so much time together, and one day I just grabbed her head, and I kissed her.”

Kruger and Brooks welcomed their first child, a daughter named Everleigh Jolie, in September 2019. They later expanded their family with daughter Gemma Wynter in January 2022.

“The first year of marriage is no joke,” Kruger recalled in a 2019 interview with Soap Opera Digest about three years after exchanging vows.

“It really is the hardest …. I was always so anti-marriage for so long. And then I married him, and I was like, ‘Marriage is amazing.’ But it’s hard, it’s work.”

Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger arrive at Spike TV’s “2011 Video Game Awards” at Sony Studios on December 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It’s unclear at the moment exactly why the parents of two are getting divorced.

Last month, Brooks headlined the film, The Roaring Game, with Mickey Rourke and former tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Kruger, for her part, has found unexpected success on social media as a content creator and one of TikTok’s top beauty influencers. She was even named TikTok Shop’s Beauty Creator of the Year in 2025.