Jenelle Evans Condemned as ‘Evil’ by Sister Ashleigh Amidst Tragic Jace Drama

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We have all been deeply troubled by what’s going on with Jace.

Of course, that’s nothing new. Teen Mom fans have worried about him since birth — and with good reason.

He bears the terrible burden of being Jenelle Evans’ son.

Now, she’s institutionalized him in a mental health facility — and her sister, Ashleigh, is speaking out.

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

Sometimes, family knows best

Ashleigh has the unenviable role of being Jenelle’s sister.

During a recent TikTok video, she attempted to respond to a lot of fan questions.

“One of the biggest things that people have been trying to message me about is Jace’s father Andrew,” Ashleigh acknowledged.

“Now, Andrew directly asked me not to speak about details and I’m not going to,” she promised.

“I will say that I am very proud and I encouraged him to kind of step up more for Jace,” Ashley expressed. “Because my sister’s not able to do that, or she just refuses to be a parent at this point.”

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son, Jace Evans, on Teen Mom. (Image Credit: MTV)

“I’m very happy that Andrew did move closer to Jace,” Ashleigh affirmed. “He’s been trying as hard as he can.”

She praised: “He’s paid child support and got medical insurance for [Jace]. Jenelle has refused to even get medical insurance [for Jace] for the help that he needs.”

The Ashley looked into it and confirmed that he’s been making child support payments for years.

Ashleigh continued: “She is demanding that Andrew and my mom pay for Jace’s medical treatment, which is ridiculous.”

She lamented: “She’s the parent — she apparently has custody or whatever — and there’s just so many legalities going on and she doesn’t even want to step up and be a mom.”

Jenelle Evans offers her account of her two most recent breakups. (YouTube)

Compared to Jenelle, almost anyone can seem like a stand-up guy

“I know others have been questioning about Andrew,” Ashleigh acknowledged. “Look, Andrew has a great family.”

“Jace has his other side of the family from his dad. They’re all supporting him and want to try to do be there for him,” she praised.

“But it’s Jenelle that’s making that extremely difficult,” Ashleigh described. “She’s so bitter.”

Unfortunately, she lamented: “She can’t just say, ‘OK, go live with your dad for a little while until you figure out what you want to do. You’re almost 18.’”

Ashleigh continued: “Or, ‘go live with [Barbara] and get back on your meds. Let’s figure out a plan.’”

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

“The situation with emergency custody, I feel that it’s concerning,” Ashleigh said about Jace. “I offered to come and do witness testimony against my sister.”

She admitted: “I think my mom is worried that if I do testify against my sister Jenelle, then my sister Jenelle is going to go after me, and my mom doesn’t want that for me.”

Ashleigh added: “Or Jenelle may go after me and my two boys, Atlas and Gabriel, because she’s that evil. She’s evil.” Many longtime Teen Mom viewers would agree with that characterization.

“She’s got a lot of problems,” Ashleigh understated. “She’s got serious substance and mental health disorders that she’s not addressing for many years, and it’s just a repeated pattern.”

She added: “I’ve mentioned before that she’s always been in, like, a manic state. She’s not on medication and she’s very unstable.”

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

Unfortunately, it’s very difficult for anyone to rescue Jace right now

Ashleigh also delved into why Barb’s emergency petition for custody was denied. First of all, these petitions are often denied — at least at first.

“The judge needed more evidence,” she reasoned. “Jace is in a mental health facility, and that’s another reason why the judge denied it. I don’t think people understand that.”

Ashleigh emphasized: “Jace has been trying so hard to get away from Jenelle.”

Jenelle’s reconciliation with David has made everything worse for everyone — except, of course, for David.

It really seems to many that Jenelle found the one person on the planet who’s worse than she is. We wouldn’t wish David Eason on anyone — not even on someone as horrible as Jenelle.

Jace and his siblings are the true victims in all of this. Their plight is an indictment of our society, one that prioritizes “parents’ rights” for people like Jenelle over the lives and welfare of children.