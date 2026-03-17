Johnny Weir & Tara Lipinski: Taking Over for Kelly Clarkson???

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Even in 2026, maybe good things can happen.

As we know, Kelly Clarkson is ending her talk show.

Amidst the hunt for a permanent replacement host, execs are weighing their options.

One strong contender is a duo: Olympics commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir!

During a skit, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski use their skating expertise and commentary experience to weigh in on amateur skaters. (Image Credit: NBC)

This could be perfect

RadarOnline reports that Lipinski and Weir are “in contention” to be NBC’s new daytime hosting duo after Kelly Clarkson’s exit.

“There are actual development conversations happening,” an alleged network insider told the outlet.

“They’re looking at formats,” the source dished. “They’re running numbers.”

Translated, this means that this is more than just a VP going “gee those two are neat” as an offhand comment.

Running numbers means that they’re figuring out what sort of financial offer they could make, possibly event surveying focus groups.

A second inside source spoke to the tabloid, this time about Weir and Lipinski’s qualifications.

“They’re live-TV pros,” this second insider reasoned.

The source described them as “Quick on their feet, visually dynamic, and audiences genuinely like them.”

This second insider summarized: “That’s gold.”

Being charismatic and likable on camera is not automatic. It is a rare gift.

On the “Chicks In The Office’ podcast, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski discuss their experience of going on ‘The Traitors’ as besties. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘NBC isn’t experimenting; they’re positioning’

Someone who RadarOnline refers to as a senior insider sang the praises of both Weir and Lipinski.

“They check every box,” the source raved.

“Polished, experienced,” the insider listed, “and they understand spectacle.”

The source emphasized: “NBC isn’t experimenting.”

Rather, the inside source clarified: “They’re positioning.”

Even so, there haven’t been any contracts signed.

And it’s not clear if any contracts have been negotiated or drawn up, either.

“But make no mistake,” the insider asserted: “This is serious.”

Obviously, we here at THG cannot confirm RadarOnline‘s reporting on this topic.

But we can all agree that Weir and Lipinski are proven entertainers with fantastic chemistry on camera.

Chatting with Parade, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski lend their expertise. (Image Credit: Parade/YouTube)

Please, let this happen

Weir and Lipinski are NBC mainstays, and this goes back many years.

From comedy skits on Seth Meyers to appearing on The Traitors to, of course, their Olympics commentary, they have a long and healthy relationship with NBCUniversal.

On top of that, these two would basically be fulfilling the fantasy of two best friends having a talk show.

(That’s basically the incentive that drives everyone to create their own podcast, by the way.)

It’s possible that this story has simply been leaked on purpose as a trial balloon or to build up enthusiasm for the idea. But we really hope that it’s true.