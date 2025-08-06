Jack Osbourne Issues First Statement on Dad Ozzy’s Death: “My Heart Is Full …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jack Osbourne has broken his silence.

And bared his soul in the process.

On Wednesday morning, the 39-year-old took to social media to break his silence on the death of his beloved father, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22 from a combination of cardiac arrest and coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.

He was 71 years old.

The family of Ozzy Osbourne, son Jack Osbourne (L), widow Sharon Osbourne (C) and daughter Kelly Osbourne (R) arrive to lay flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street during a funeral procession for Ozzy Osbourne, the late lead singer of Black Sabbath, in Birmingham, central England on July 30, 2025. (BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Via this post, Jack Osbourne shared a moving tribute that featured a series of photos and videos of himself and his dad, dating back to when he was just a young child.

“I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father,” Jack began in the post’s caption.

“My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad.'”

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ozzy’s family announced his death on last month in a statement reading:

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

The musician had battled various medical concerns for two decades.

He was laid to rest in his hometown of Birmingham last week, with thousands of fans lining the street at the time.

Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Continued Jack on Wednesday:

“My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.”

The younger Osbourne then shared a quote from Hunter S. Thompson, noting that it “best describes my father.”

Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body… but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ow! What a ride!

“That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully,” Jack concluded on August 6. “I love you dad.”

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne leave after viewing tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, but didn’t come out with it publicly until 2020.

He reunited with Black Sabbath last month for what was billed as his final performance with the band; it was his first performance with the group in 20 years.

In a message shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, daughter Kelly Osbourne thanked fans for all their support and gave insight into the mourning process.

“I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough … but from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she wrote.

“The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”

Kelly Osbourne greets fans as she arrives to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Added Kelly in this post, which definitely made us cry:

“Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.

“Thank you for being there. I Love you all so much.”