Tre Johnson Cause of Death: Former NFL Star Passes Away at 54 During Family Vacation

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports:

Former NFL star Tre Johnson has passed away at the age of 54.

News of his death comes courtesy of a Facebook post from his wife, Irene Johnson.

Lineman Tre Johnson #77 of the Washington Redskins on the sidelines during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 10, 2002 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ, and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock,” Irene wrote.

“If you know Tre’, you know what a devoted and loving father he was to his children,” she continued, adding:

“We will miss him so much.”

Following a stellar collegiate career at Temple, Johnson was selected in the first round of the NFL draft in 1994.

Johnson spent most of his career in Washington, playing offensive guard for the team that is now the Commanders from 1994 to 2000.

Tre Johnson #77 of the Washington Redskins looks on the field during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Kingdome in Seattle, Washington. (Getty Images)

He returned to DC for his final season after spending one season in on the Cleveland Browns.

He retired in 2002 after starting 72 of the 93 regular-season games he played and both of his playoff games.

No cause of death has been given, but Johnson’s death clearly came as a shock.

He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 1999 and voted All-Pro second team by that same season.

Lineman Tre Johnson #77 of the Washington Redskins during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 10, 2002 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“We’re heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre’ Johnson,” the Washington Commanders wrote on X today.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

In retirement, Johnson became a history teacher and football coach at Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland.

“His recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence,” Tre’s wife wrote in her Facebook post.

Our thoughts go out to Tre Johnson’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.