Travis Kelce Praises US Men’s Hockey Team, Draws Criticism From Irate Swifties

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve probably heard by now, the US men’s Olympic hockey team won the gold medal with a thrilling overtime victory against Canada in Milan.

But for a lot of fans, the celebratory mood died a quick death once politics entered the chat.

When Donald Trump placed a congratulatory phone call to the team, he snuck in some misogynistic jokes about the US women’s team, which also won gold.

And now, in an unexpected twist, Travis Kelce has become involved in the fray.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

At Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, the men’s team was trotted out for a round of applause.

The women’s team declined their invitation, but Trump ominously stated that he would be meeting with them “soon.”

Anyway, the men’s team’s embrace of Trump and their refusal to stand up for the women’s team have attracted quite a bit of controversy.

But don’t tell that Travis, who had nothing but good things to say about the team on the latest episode of his podcast.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Me and Tay watched the entire game, man,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce (via People).

“And it’s just so f—ing epic, man. From the first drop of the puck, man, that game was nonstop action and had me at the edge of my seat.”

“Loved every bit of it, man. I just f—ing exploded when I saw ol’ Jack Hughes f—ing put it right in between the legs, man.”

Travis went on to steer clear of political issues while singing the team’s praises:

NFL player Travis Kelce reacts to his shot from the second tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 13, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

“Golly. It looked like he had lost that tooth once or twice before,” Travis pointed out, referring to Hughes’ injury.

“They crushed it. USA was so much fun to watch throughout the entire tournament, man. That semifinal game that you went to, I’m sure we’ll get into the rundown, but absolutely epic,” he continued, adding:

“Shout out to Canada too, man. Obviously, that team is so f—ing stacked.

“Bro, that was a f—ing intense game from the start,” Travis recalled. “How much the f—ing puck was moving. There were a few passes where I was just like, ‘How the f— did he even know the guy was over there’?”

On X (formerly Twitter) and elsewhere, some Swifties were critical of Kelce’s remarks, with many wishing that he had addressed the controversy involving the women’s team.

But Travis has been steering clear of tough topics for years — and he’ll likely continue to do so.