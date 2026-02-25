Lexi Jones: Daughter of David Bowie Recalls Abduction for ‘Wilderness …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Iman and David Bowie’s daughter is an adult now.

Lexi has a story to tell.

A story that fans of her late father might not want to hear.

When she was a teen, she was forcibly removed from her home and sent to “wilderness therapy.” She was unable to resume living at home until after her dad had died.

In her 20-minute video, 25-year-old Lexi Jones opened up about the trauma of her “treatment” as a teen and how the so-called “therapy” had a lasting impact upon her as a person. (Image Credit: YouTube)

David Bowie and Iman’s daughter is now an adult

In a recent Instagram post, 25-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Jones has a lot to say.

The 25-year-old daughter of late singer David Bowie and the daughter, Iman, knows that she grew up with comfort and opportunities that most people can only imagine.

From a young age, she also became aware that she grew up with opportunists who saw her as a gateway to her parents, not as her own person.

Multiple times during the lengthy video, Lexi refers to having to go to “treatment.”

Only later in the video does she offer a chilling explanation and detail this traumatic moment of her life.

According to Lexi, she — like many young teens — was struggling with a few issues at 14.

These issues included depression, an eating disorder, and substance abuse.

“For me, it wasn’t about fun,” Lexi explained, noting that her substance abuse followed her father’s liver cancer diagnosis. This was one of the most fragile periods of her life.

“I wasn’t experimenting, I was escaping,” she continued. “Escaping from my complicated mind, my complicated family, my complicated school.”

Lexi detailed: “When the party ended for everyone else, I kept going. And I drank and got high alone.”

One of Lexi’s many replies — which were overall encouraging despite instances of weird, misplaced anger — was a comment from an alleged fellow alum of the same tragic ‘treatment’ program. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘I’m sorry we have to do this’

Lexi shared a harrowing account of her forcible removal from her family’s home at 14.

It sounds like a kidnapping. Other famous people, like Paris Hilton, have described this horrific — and yet, too often, technically legal — terror tactic that the predatory “troubled teen industry” employs.

“I’m sorry we have to do this,” Bowie’s letter to her allegedly read.

It was a weekday morning when two men whom she did not know entered the house to abduct Lexi.

“They told me I could do this the easy way or the hard way,” she recalled. “I chose the hard way.”

Unfortunately, Lexi’s brave choice did not avail her. She recounts grabbing hold of a table leg and screaming — like anyone might do if two men showed up to drag them into a black SUV to drive them to parts unknown.

“I felt stripped of any right to stay in my own life,” Lexi explains in the video. “By the time the door shut, my parents were already gone.”

Her destination turned out to be an all-too-common aspect of the predatory “troubled teen industry” — wilderness therapy.

For 91 days, she had to live outside and learn survival skills. That was only after being strip-searched (as a child, no less) upon arrival.

Model Iman and musician David Bowie arrives to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008. (Photo Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

‘We both knew’

“I was a city girl. I didn’t even know this kind of program existed,” Lexi admits.

Even after those three months of hell ended, she was transferred to a residential treatment center — a boarding school in Utah.

Lexi stayed at that facility for over a year. That is where she was when she learned that her father had died.

“I had the luxury of speaking to him two days before, on his birthday,” Lexi shares. “I told him I loved him and he said it back, and we both knew.”

Reports at the time of Bowie’s passing describes his family as being present. But that left out Lexi, who was separated from her family during this time.

It is no wonder that these experiences have shaped her for life. Truth be told, Lexi seems more well-adjusted than many would be if they had endured that in their teens.