Bunnie Xo, Wife of Jelly Roll, Opens Up About 7 Arrests, Shares Past Mugshots

Reading Time: 3 minutes

These days, Bunnie Xo is a popular influencer and podcast host who’s married to one of the biggest musical artists on the planet.

But for much of her life, Bunnie was living on the margins — homeless, addicted, and frequently on the run from the law.

Now, she’s opening up about her life before she met Jelly Roll, revealing that she was arrested seven times while living on the streets.

Bunnie XO attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Ahead of her upcoming memoir, Bunnie posted all seven of her mugshots on her Instagram page, along with a moving caption about how far she’s come.

“Wow, just wowwww.I had no idea the emotions it would unlock when I asked my lawyer @troianovegaslaw to pull all my mugshots for me,” Bunnie wrote.

“(We pulled them all for a really cool idea for merch for my book tour.) Looking at the first one, I just couldn’t believe what a baby I was. I was 19 , already living on the streets of Vegas for 5 years, couch to couch, or with whatever boyfriend would let me stay. By then I’d already lost three babies,” she continued, adding:

“As the pics go on the eyes only get more sad, more broken & more intoxicated. The fact that I’m smiling in some of these will let you know just how disconnected I was from myself & my emotions.

“I look at those photos now & just want to hug that little girl. She thought surviving meant hyper independence, fighting in the streets, barking loud & biting even harder.”

Looking at her most recent mugshot, Bunnie recalled the mindset shift that prompted her to turn things around, writing:

“The last one was when I was 26, arrested for soliciting an undercover cop on a casino floor. I can still see the drugs in my skin, the bloodshot eyes, the hollow look that comes when you’ve stopped caring if you wake up tomorrow.

“I was deep in addiction, lost in survival mode. Add in a splash of perpetual victim mentality & it was a recipe for disaster.

US singer Jelly Roll (L) and Bunnie Xo arrive for the 59th Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, May 16, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“But, I got sick. Sick of humiliating myself, sick of always having to start over & sick of who I was as a human. I had to stop pointing fingers & realize, two things can be true:

“I was the problem & the solution. But, even when I didn’t deserve it, God kept pulling me out the fire. Every overdose that didn’t take me, every time I inserted myself in harms way. He said,’No, there’s still work for you to do & what’s tea for them will be testimony for you.'”

Bunnie concluded with some words of encouragement to any fans who might be similarly struggling:

“I’m not ashamed of these photos. They remind me who I used to be, & how far grace has carried me,” she wrote, adding:

“If you’re in your own rock-bottom season right now, I need you to know this- you can rebuild. You CAN rewrite your story & start believing in yourself. You are never too far gone for God to find you, love you, & lift you out.”

“I’m still learning. I’m still healing but one thing is for certain- if He could do it for me… He damn sure can do it for you too.”

It’s an inspirational story, and we’re sure her memoir will be equally moving.