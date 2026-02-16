Cynthia Erivo Responds: Are She and Ariana Grande a Couple?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been made very clear over the past two years:

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande grew extremely close on the set of the movie Wicked. Like, extremely close.

The co-stars gushed over each other during every media appearance and spoke so eloquently and passionately about the other than some folks out there thought it was a bit.

Or perhaps something a lot more.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the “Wicked: For Good!” New York Premiere at David Geffen Hall on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Were (ARE?!?) Erivo and Grande a romantic item?

“At first, I think people didn’t understand how it was possible for two women to be friends—close—and not lovers,” Cynthia told The Stylist in an interview published February 10.

“I’ve never really spoken about this, but there was this strange fascination with the two of us, where people either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers.”

For the record, Erivo has been linked to Lena Waithe since 2022.

Grande is allegedly seeing actor Ethan Slater, who she also met while filming Wicked.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo react during the hand print ceremony of the “Wicked: For Good” Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Why has there been speculation that the actresses are dating?

I think it’s because there’s such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real, even though it exists everywhere,” Cynthia added in this latest feature.

“We’re not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people. A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren’t taught that those relationships are good for us.

Erivo and Grande starred in the original Wicked and its sequel, Wicked: For Good.

Both movies centered around the unusual friendship between Glinda and Elphaba from The Wizard of Oz.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend as Universal Pictures presents special New York City WICKED Screening at Metrograph on December 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

“Let’s be honest, for f–k’s sakes,” Erivo said in November. “We’ve had to really deal with some stuff, and this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses.”

There’s nothing romantic between the pair.

But there is something ever-lasting.

“There are other people who have seen themselves in this movie, in that character, and also now see themselves and feel safe,” Erivo previously said.

“That, for me, is the pinnacle of what I could ever wish for from any piece of work I have ever done. And I am so glad that in order to do it, I had to look into the eyes of this person beside me.”