Oliver ‘Power’ Grant Cause of Death: Founding Wu-Tang Clan Member Was 52

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Oliver “Power” Grant — the music mogul and film producer who is credited as one of the founders of the Wu Tang Clan — has passed away.

He was just 52 years old.

Oliver “Power” Grant and Dave East attends Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Premiere and Reception at Mission Chinese on September 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Hulu)

According to the hip hop news site OkayPlayer, Grant died on February 23.

“A driving force behind one of hip-hop’s most influential movements, Power helped build a global legacy rooted in independence, ownership and culture,” Okayplayer’s post began (via Page Six).

“His belief in creative control and community empowerment helped shape not only a group, but a dynasty that changed music forever.

“His impact will live on through the culture he helped elevate and the countless lives he inspired,”

Born in Jamaica in 1973, Grant’s family later relocated to Staten Island, where he grew up alongside several future Wu-Tang legends, including RZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna.

Oliver “Power” Grant attends Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Premiere and Reception at Metrograph on September 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Hulu)

In addition to executive producing all of Wu-Tang’s albums — beginning with 1993’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) — Grant was also the CEO of the group’s iconic Wu Wear clothing line.

“My crew had plenty of skeptics, doubters, and non-believers,” he said in a 2011 interview, adding:

“It wasn’t anything personal, but I’d say that everyone is an individual and they didn’t really understand what I was doing or what I was initially trying to get across, or where I was coming from.”

Grant was also an actor who appeared in 1998’s Belly alongside Method Man, as well as Black and White the following year.

Oliver “Power” Grant (L) attends Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Premiere and Reception at Metrograph on September 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Hulu)

On social media today, several Wu-Tang members have paid tribute to Grant.

“We couldn’t have done it without him,” GZA wrote on Instagram (via Page Six). “Wu wouldn’t have come to fruition without Power. His passing is a profound loss to us all. My deepest condolences to the fam.”

“POWER we been everywhere … Now you everywhere!” Raekwon added. “The most high is merciful. I love you.”

“Paradise my Brother safe Travels!!” Method Man chimed in. “Bruh I am not ok.”

Our thoughts go out to Grant’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.