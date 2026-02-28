Robert Carradine Suicide Confirmed by Authorities, So Very Sad

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Robert Carradine’s manner of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office following his passing on Monday, February 23.

The veteran actor — best known for riles in Lizzie McGuire and Revenge of the Nerds — did, indeed, take his own life earlier this week.

He was 71 years old.

Robert Carradine attends AFI Fest 2023: Guest Artistic Director Greta Gerwig Presents “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI)

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” a statement released by his family previously read.

“In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him.”

The message continued as follows:

“We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.”

Robert Carradine arrives at Norby Walters’ 22nd Annual Night Of 100 Stars Viewing Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 26, 2012. (Photo Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Robert’s brother, actor Keith Carradine, elsewhere noted his family wanted the public to know about the struggles Robert faced, adding “there is no shame” in bipolar disorder.

“It is an illness that got the best of him,” Keith told Deadline. “And I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

Carradine got his onscreen start way back in the day opposite John Wayne in The Cowboys in 1972.

His big screen credits include Mean Streets in 1973 and the Oscar-winning film Coming Home in 1978, starring Jane Fonda and Jon Voight.

In her Instagram caption, Hilary Duff mourns the passing of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ co-star Robert Carradine. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The veteran star was also known for starring in the comedy franchise Revenge of the Nerds … as one of the titular nerds, Lewis Skolnick… and for playing Hilary Duff’s onscreen father, Sam, in the Lizzie McGuire and The Lizzie McGuire Movie, from 2001 to 2004.

“This one hurts,” Duff wrote on Instagram. “It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents.

“I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”