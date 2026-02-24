Robert Carradine Cause of Death: Beloved Actor Dies at 71, Receives Glowing Tributes from …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tragedy is reaching fans as well as friends across the entertainment world.

Following decades of battling mental illness, Robert Carradine has died by suicide.

The actor, part of a famous acting family, was 71.

Best known for Lizzie McGuire and Revenge of The Nerds, his career spanned over 50 years.

Actor Robert Carradine arrives at Norby Walters’ 22nd Annual Night Of 100 Stars Viewing Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 26, 2012. (Photo Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

This family is reeling from another tragedy

In the evening on Monday, February 23, the Carradine family shared the tragic news with Deadline.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” the family statement read.

“In a world that can feel so dark,” the Carradines affirmed, “Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him.”

The tribute acknowledged: “We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.”

His surviving loved ones mourned: “It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day.”

As many have understandably discussed on social media, it is likely that Robert did not suddenly develop bipolar disorder when he was in his fifties.

In 2009, his brother — fellow actor David Carradine — died by asphyxiation in his hotel room in Bangkok.

David was 72 at the time. The medical examiner (more than one, actually) ruled out suicide as the cause of death, and it is widely believed to have been an accident.

This family tragedy prompted Robert to receive his diagnosis for bipolar disorder.

Bipolar disorder can usually be managed with therapy and medication. However, no management plan is foolproof.

He began acting in 1971

Robert began acting in the early 1970s, making his debut on Bonanza.

He has innumerable film and television credits (including some projects that are still in production and pre-production) spanning the past 55 years.

To this day, he remains best known to older audiences for Revenge of The Nerds.

And, to younger audiences, he’s most famous for Lizzie McGuire.

Countless actors who’ve worked with Robert have shared tributes, including Lizzie McGuire‘s Hilary Duff and Jake Thomas.

In her Instagram caption, Hilary Duff mourns the passing of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ co-star Robert Carradine. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“This one hurts,” Hilary wrote in her tribute to Robert.

“It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” she expressed.

“There was so much warmth in the McGuire family,” Hilary gushed, “and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

She lamented: “I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering.”

Hilary concluded her caption: “My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

In a text post to Instagram, ‘Lizzie McGuire’ alum Jake Thomas shared a tribute to his late co-star, Robert Carradine. (Image Credit: Instagram)

There are many ways to mourn

Some on social media are expression an intention to celebrate his memory by watching his work.

Robert had a massive body of work across all genres.

If Lizzie McGuire isn’t your vibe, maybe Escape from LA is.

Others are keeping their friends with bipolar disorder in their thoughts.

Our hearts are all broken for the Carradine family. We know that this loss is hitting them hard.