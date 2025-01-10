Rachel Lindsay: I’m FINALLY Divorced! Thank God!

For Rachel Lindsay, her long romantic nightmare is finally over.

Earlier this week, over a year since she filed for divorce from Bryan Abasolo, the former Bachelorette lead at last completed the legal process.

Yes, folks. Rachel Lindsay is finally single. Officially.

Rachel Lindsay speaks onstage for “Fandoms Are Culture: How Creators & Content Grow on Spotify” during the “Now Playing” Creator Day hosted by Spotify at its Los Angeles Campus on November 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Spotify)

“I’m divorced. Thank you, God,” Lindsay said during January 10 episode of her Higher Learning podcast. “Give me some freedom music. Some freedom music.”

After joking around for a bit, the reality grew serious … explaining to co-host Van Lathan how it’s “a very weird feeling” to actually be free from her marriage.

“From the moment he finally left the house, after being here for seven months post-separation, I felt divorced,” she said on air. “I’ll be honest, there’s a lot I want to say.”

Will she ever spill all the apparently ugly and unfortunate tea?

I will and I’m just figuring all that out,” Lindsay continued. “There [are] so many things that I want to address.”

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay attend the Alzheimer’s Association Peace of Mind Luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel on November 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association)

The exes do not share any children.

They met on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2017, eventually getting engaged on the finale and then getting married in August of 2019.

The pair remained mostly out of the spotlight in the ensuing years, only making headlines right about the time of the divorce news after Lindsay hint at marital trouble during an appearance on The Viall Files.

She said back then that she and Abasolo had been living “totally separate lives” because Abasolo typically works 12-hour days “by himself” while she has “a lot more free time” in her line of work.

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay celebrates her birthday with Bryan Abasolo at SugarHouse Casino on April 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SugarHouse Casino)

Without delving into specifics on this latest podcast, Lindsay revealed what “bothered” her “the most” about how Abasolo was acting in the wake of their split.

“On his end, there were certain things that were said to play into certain stereotypes that really were hurtful or bothered me. … Saying things that particularly play into the stereotype of me being an angry Black female,” she said, claiming that “a narrative” played out in which she “placed a career” over the relationship and a family.

“Those things are emphatically so not true,” Lindsay emphasized. “To see people run with that because it’s the low-hanging fruit and it fits a certain stereotype, were really hurtful.”

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay met on The Bachelorette and then got married. They are now divorced. (ABC)

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in January 7.

According to Us Weekly and other celebrity gossip outlets, Lindsay was ordered to pay Abasolo $13,257 a month in temporary spousal support last July — along with $20,000 in attorney’s fees and forensic expert expenses.

Their divorce documents state that Abasolo “waives, discharges and releases” Lindsay from “any and all” future payments, although she still owes him $460,229.

“My peace of mind is priceless at the end of the day, and I really want to start rebuilding, and I want to move forward,” she said on the podcast of moving on from this mess.

“I’m able to do that now. And that feels really, really good.”