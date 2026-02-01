Reba McEntire Mourns the Loss of Stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Reba McEntire has issued her first statement since the death of Brandon Blackstock.

As we previously reported, Blackstock — a business manager, who was also McEntire’s stepson and Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband — passed away in early August at the age of 48.

“My stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God,” the country music legend wrote in an Instagram post, alongside several photos of the pair together.

“His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence.”

Blackstock died from melanoma, a type of skin cancer, official reports have since confirmed.

Blackstock shared children River Rose, 11, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9, with Clarkson at the time of his passing.

The two were at least somewhat estranged, but Clarkson took a hiatus from her talk show this spring to spend time with her sick ex … and also postponed her Las Vegas residency a day before Blackstock passed away due to his medical state.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” his rep said after this sad development. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

McEntire, for her part, was married to Brandon’s dad Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015.

“There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together,” the artist continued. “His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family.

“Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

Clarkson is yet to say anything in public about the loss of her former spouse, to whom she was married for nine years.

Brandon’s ex-wife Melissa Ashworth Wells — who he was married to from 1999 to 2012 before exchanging vows with Clarkson — did share a heartfelt tribute following his untimely passing, however.

“Brandon was full of charm, witt [sic], and just an absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat,” wrote Melissa, who shares kids Savannah Blackstock, 23, and Seth Blackstock, 18, with Blackstock.

“He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard.”

In 2023, Clarkson opened up about her divorce on an episode of Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast.

“It rips you apart,” the singer said back then. “Whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn’t work.”