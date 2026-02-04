Nicki Minaj: Prince Harry Should ‘Go Home’ to the Royal Family He Betrayed!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Should Prince Harry just leave America and “go home” to his royal family?

Nicki Minaj is arguing that he should.

The recently full-MAGA rapper and Trump toady gushed over her love for the British royals.

She swears that she doesn’t mean Harry any ill-will … but doesn’t approve of his choices.

You’re not going to believe which ’80s film she references here

Katie Miller has her very own podcast, one that seeks to answer the question: What if Magda Goebbels had been a podcaster?

On Tuesday, February 3, Minaj appeared as her guest.

This fork-found-in-kitchen scenario included the MAGA rapper discussing her fondness for watching The Crown and her inexplicable affection for the British royal family.

Miller asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, given the fallout from their “Megxit” departure from the UK to lead their own lives.

Minaj, who often seems at a loss for words in public appearances these days, paused before offering a reply.

“Well… I think he should go home,” Minaj finally decided.

“Like E.T. he should go home,” she quipped, making a somewhat out of pocket film reference. “Go phone home and then go home.”

(It seems likely that Minaj was simply improvising on what to say, as she doesn’t bring much charisma when covering standard MAGA talking points)

She then voiced an actual opinion — perhaps to explain why she takes issue with the Duke of Sussex.

“I did not think he should have aired the family’s dirty laundry,” Minaj complained.

Is her British accent good?

For her next line, Minaj adopted a mockery of a British accent.

“That’s just me, darling,” she joked. “I have nothing but love for them.”

Minaj then continued: “I just love the Royal Family, as if I know them.”

Without evidence, she then claimed: “But I think us as Americans love the idea of the Royal Family so much.”

Recalling the royal fallout, she expressed: “I was just like…urgh. People do things and you don’t know why and you don’t know what’s going on inside of them. So, I don’t judge.”

“But I was like, ah man, because I felt like I knew them in some way,” Minaj added, referring again to her parasocial attachment to Britain’s expensive human mascots.

“So I was like, ‘no Harry, don’t do that. You know better,'” she complained.

Minaj once again adopted a faux British accent: “You know what I mean. But he did what he did.”

She is referring to Harry penning a book about his life — which of course refers to interactions, some negative, within his family.

Harry has also spoken on these topics in interviews.

This feels like her actual opinion

It’s obviously very Trump-friendly and very MAGA to dismiss Meghan Markle. But even Trump seems disinterested in penalizing or deporting Harry.

This seems like, in addition to the general malice that we see from Minaj on other topics, something very true to who she is as a person.

Minaj’s husband is a registered sex offender. Her brother is in prison for raping a young girl. Her father was a nightmare.

She loves to insult other people’s children, but Minaj doesn’t want anyone talking about her life or her family.

Perhaps she’s projecting that onto the royals. Or maybe this was just her best guess at what her new, fascist-friendly audience wants to hear from her. If so, she was probably right.