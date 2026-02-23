Bethenny Frankel Health Update Reveals Illness Is in Stage 3: I’m Sick to My …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This is not a positive health update.

In January, Bethenny Frankel revealed her diagnosis to fans.

She explained that she had undergone a screening, and caught her illness at Stage 2.

Unfortunately, her doctors have now informed her that it had progressed further than she had realized.

Her chronic kidney disease is in Stage 3A

In January, Bethenny shared that her newly diagnosed chronic kidney disease was at Stage 2.

That announcement came mere hours after doctors told her the news.

It was only natural that there would be an update.

Unfortunately, it was not good news.

“Just left the kidney doctor,” Bethenny shared on Instagram. “He said that I actually have stage 3A chronic kidney disease, which is right in the middle.”

According to Bethenny, she learned from her doctors that she is still “not quite at the medication point” for her disease.

However, she did receive a good piece of advice: “Water is your best medicine.”

Fans have raised concerns about her supplement use. Apparently, so have her doctors.

“It’s not really a one-size-fits-all model,” Bethenny said of what her doctors counseled in terms of supplements.

While Bethenny may need to dial down certain supplements (like turmeric, which is great for some things but not if you have vulnerable kidneys), she says that people should speak to their own doctors regarding supplements.

‘I’m always dehydrated’

Bethenny told her fans that she will remain under the care of a kidney doctor to avoid other unfortunate updates like this one.

“It’s important to get these tests and stay with this stuff because you could find other things,” she reasoned.

“I’m not going to be quite alarmed yet,” Bethenny expressed.

She affirmed that she is committed to drinking more water. (Everybody has their own hangups and hacks for drinking water — you just need to find the one that works for you.)

“[My doctor] said water is the most important thing,” Bethenny added. “So that gives me anxiety because I’m always dehydrated.”

“So right now, this is a step in the wrong direction,” Bethenny characterized of her updated diagnosis.

“I have a little bit of a little bit anxiety,” she expressed.

“And I’m sick to my stomach,” Bethenny acknowledged. “But I’m just remaining calm.”

Not panicking is a good strategy.

Panic can be almost as harmful as brushing it off.

How can she stay hydrated?

Hydration strategies begin with knowing how you like your water and having access to it.

Bottled water can be the key, especially for someone who wants their drink to be in that shape and who may want it tepid rather than chilled. Otherwise, having a hefty bottle of filtered water is a great option.

The thing is that you don’t have to pretend to enjoy water. It’s not fun to drink.

You do, however, have to drink it.

Setting a timer for yourself to periodically chug a 16 oz bottle of water might not be fun, but it’s a lot more fun than kidney disease. Especially in the later stages.