Jessica Alba Divorced: Custody, Support Details Revealed in Official Docs

It is officially over for Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

According to documents recently obtained by TMZ, the former spouses finalized their divorce earlier this month.

By all accounts, it really is an amicable as these kinds of splits can be.

The exes will reportedly share joint custody of all three children; and neither will pay any spousal support. Per the celebrity gossip outlet, Warren will receive $3 million to even out the division of their assets.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Alba and Warren exchanged vows in May 2008 and went on to welcome three kids: daughter Honor in June 2008, daughter Haven in August 2011 and son Hayes in December 2017.

The actress filed for divorce in early 2025.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba wrote shortly afterward.

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Just over a year ago, the pair listed its date of separation as December 27, 2024.

Based on legal papers made available at the time, the two asked the court to determine which items were community property and needed to be divided between them.

Neither side has said much about the basis for the break-up in the many months since.

But one anonymous insider did speak to Us Weekly about it.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend God’s Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“They have had many ups and downs as any marriage would after being together for so many years,” the source told this tabloid in January 2025. “They have tried therapy and have worked out past issues over the years.”

Added this individual:

“There were trust issues in the past which led to many arguments…

“They are good parents and partners in business together but lost their spark and grew apart. Jessica and Cash made the decision together that this was no longer working or healthy for anyone.”