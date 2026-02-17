Jesse Jackson Cause of Death: Famed Civil Rights Activist Was 84

Reading Time: 3 minutes

One of the most famous American activists of the 20th century has passed away.

The Reverend Jesse Jackson — who battled alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and continued the fight for decades after his assassination — has passed away.

News of his death comes courtesy of a statement from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which he founded in 1971.

Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson looks after being awarded with the Legion of Honour by French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 19, 2021. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr.,” reads a statement from the organization on Instagram.

“He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family.”

Jackson’s six children also issued a statement, saying, in part:

“Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world.”

Reverend Jesse Jackson attends the Africa-America Institute’s 2016 Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Africa-America Institute)

“His longevity is part of the story,” added Rashad Robinson, the former president of the justice organization Color of Change.

“This is someone who had so many chances to do something else. And this is what chose to do with his life.”

Born in Greenville, South Carolina in 1941, Jackson was first arrested at the age of 18 for protesting segregation at his town’s local library.

He would be arrested many more times in the decades that followed, including twice in 2021 over his objection to the Senate filibuster rule.

Rev. Jesse Jackson attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In between, he ran for US president twice, served as a Baptist minister, advised world leaders, and became synonymous with the global battle for equality.

Jackson’s death comes at a time when so many of the rights that he fought for are under attack and the advancements he secured seem in danger of being eradicated.

Across social media, news of Jackson’s death made him an instant worldwide trending topic, along with phrases like “keep hope alive” and “The Rev.”

“RIP Jesse Jackson. Few have your courage. Even fewer have your fight for decency,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

No official cause of death has been given, but Jackson had been battling numerous serious health issues since 2021, when he and his wife were both hospitalized after contracting Covid-19.

Our thoughts are with Jesse Jackson’s loved ones today as they mourn his loss and honor his legacy.