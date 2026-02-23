Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Health Concerns’ Spark Fears Among Friends: Report

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her pricey health hacks and controversial nutrition regimens.
But one insider says that Paltrow’s creative attempts to defy aging are rooted in some very serious concerns about her health.
According to a report from In Touch, many who know Gwyneth believe that she is battling some major issues.
“People love to roll their eyes at Gwyneth and call her kooky,” the source tells In Touch.
“That’s not really fair in this case, though, because she’s really been struggling with her health.”
The insider went on to describe Gwnyeth’s health concerns as “a huge issue.”
“A lot of people in her world think her insane schedule and all the demands she puts on herself for perfection are to blame,” adds the source.
“Even with this health situation being a huge issue for her she really hasn’t slowed down.”
Unfortunately, it seems that Gwyneth and her loved ones disagree about the best way to approach the problem.
While Paltrow remains a fan of high-priced experimental treatments, her friends think there’s a better, less glamorous solution:
Simply put, they’ve been telling Gwyneth that she needs to slow down before she burns herself out.
“Everyone in her life is warning her to slow down,” says the source.
“If she doesn’t, she’s absolutely going to burn out.”
Gwyneth has earned praise as a lifestyle influencer, but some health experts have accused her of giving out bad tips and spreading misinformation.
And clearly, her friends think she could use some sound advice when it comes to her own physical and mental wellness.
We don’t know the exact nature of Gwyneth’s health issues, but slowing down and getting some rest is generally a good idea for most people.
Currently, Gwyneth is making the awards show circuit thanks to her performance in Marty Supreme, which is one of the year’s most-nominated films.
But once the season slows down, hopefully, the 53-year-old screen legend will take some time to focus on herself.