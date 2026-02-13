Andy Cohen Reacts to Jill Zarin Firing: GOOD RIDDANCE!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Andy Cohen is not losing any sleep over Jill Zarin.

As you might have heard, the long-time reality star was fired by Bravo this week after she reacted to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show in very racist and ridiculous fashion.

Not long after the wildly popular artist took to the field in Santa Clara on Sunday night, Zarin wrote the following online:

Andy Cohen takes part in SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at SiriusXM Studios on December 19, 2025 in New York City. (GETTY)

It was the worst halftime show ever,” Zarin said in a since-deleted video later reposted via X by a fan. I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish, and, quite frankly … grabbing his G [groin] area … I think it was totally inappropriate.

You’ve got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl, and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds because he’s so insecure. Seriously.

To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I’m not taking a side, one way or the other … I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out, and it’s very sad.

Zarin later deleted this post.

But not before a whole bunch of people saw it, and the removal didn’t stop producers behind the E! reunion series “The Golden Life” — which was announced on February 3 — from releasing a statement that condemned Zarin’s narrow point of view.

Jill Zarin attends the premiere of “Book Club: The Next Chapter” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life,” their message read.

“We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

How does Cohen feel about the development?

“If you want a further comment, call E!,” Cohen said this week on his Sirius XM radio show Andy Cohen Live.

He then provided a bunch of comments anyway…

Jill Zarin attends “The GOAT” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Ysabel on April 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

In a slow, deliberate drawl, Cohen noted that the dismissal happened to “someone who was let go in season four [of RHONY], talked about it with me so much on-camera, off-camera, was finally coming back, and then a week after the announcement …”

Instead of finishing this thought, the host/producer brought up the humiliating fact that Zarin Fabrics, a company started by Zarin’s late husband, Bobby, posted a photo to its Instagram with a big red “X” over Jill Zarin’s face.

“I will never get over the sight of the Zarin Fabrics Instagram account posting a picture of Jill with an X over her face,” Cohen said on air. “I never thought that I would see the day… when I saw the Zarin Fabric post, I was like, ‘Oh my God, the walls are crumbling.'”

Andy Cohen attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Zarin, who has been defended by Brandi Glanville, has responded to her firing by explaining that everyone makes mistakes and she’s “only human.”

This is true.

But there are billions of humans out there.

And very few wrote the nonsense that she did a few days ago.