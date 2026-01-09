Rebel Wilson: I Lost My Virginity at Age 35, And That’s Okay!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rebel Wilson has a personal message she would like to pass along.

No, it’s not that Sacha Baron Cohen is an A-Hole, although Wilson recently made it clear she does believe this about the actor.

Instead, while speaking to People magazine, Wilson admitted in public the age at which she first had sex.

To be frank, according to statistics that are out there, it’s a lot older than the age at which most people first have sex.

Rebel Wilson presents on stage during the 2024 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on February 10, 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images for AFI)

Wilson told this publication that she was 35 when she lost her virginity.

Why come forward at this point with such a tidbit?

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature,” explained Wilson, who is hoping to serve as a role model in this regard.

“And I think that could be a positive message.

“You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

Rebel Wilson is seen here as host of the 2024 AACTA Awards. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images for AFI)

Wilson — best known for comedic roles in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids — recalled to People how she so often used to avoid this subject as a teenager because she felt “embarrassed.”

She even lied about it to those close to her.

“There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, ‘Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,'” Wilson says.

“Just to really avoid the questions.”

Rebel Wilson attends the “Miss Saigon” Sydney Opera House Premiere on August 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Opera Australia)

Other times, Wilson would get up and leave the room if the topic was raised. She feared looking like “the biggest loser” if the truth about this milestone came out.

But now she’s comfortable enough to put it out there… to be proud of it … and to hopefully let others know that any pace one wants to go at is perfectly fine when it comes to intercourse.

She also is glad she waited so long because it helped her realize that she’s attracted to women.

“It’s absolutely incredible, if I had been born 20 years later, I probably would’ve explored my sexuality more. I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing,” recalls Wilson.

Rebel Wilson attends the 2023 “Kering Women in Motion Award” during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Wilson is now married and welcomed a son via surrogate in November 2022.

“When I started opening myself up probably more after my father’s death and realizing, oh, even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that,” she says to People.

“And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”