Tom Cruise & Meg Ryan: Star-Crossed Actors Poised to Finally Date?

Just recently, Ana de Armas dodged one of Hollywood’s most infamous bullets.

Is a beloved fixture of the ’90s acting world next?

Meg Ryan has reportedly been single for several years.

Is this just the right time for her and her old screen partner, Tom Cruise, to pair up?

Honoree Tom Cruise poses onstage during the 16th Governors Awards on November 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A new report claims that they’re both open to dating

According to a report from The National Enquirer, Meg Ryan might actually be open to working with the polarizing A-lister.

She and Tom Cruise have actually worked together.

(Some of us know her best from her role as Dr. Blight on Captain Planet, but she also appeared in the 1986 Top Gun)

An alleged source reported that Ryan “would jump at the chance to work with Tom again.”

The insider then claimed: “She’s a huge fan of his and always assumed they’d do another project together at some point.”

Meg Ryan attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“A lot of people in their worlds think they’d make a great couple,” the supposed source reported.

According to the alleged insider: “The respect and admiration is there.”

The source went on: “And Meg is definitely sweet on Tom and vice versa.”

That is interesting to hear. The two actors have not co-starred in anything since the 1980s.

According to the insider: “It’s a no-brainer.”

Actress Ana de Armas arrives for the “Women In Cinema” gala dinner, as part of the fifth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, in Jeddah on December 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: RSFF) / AFP via Getty Images)

They ARE both single, it’s believed

“Both of them have had some serious bad luck, romance-wise,” the source then characterized.

Meg Ryan spent nearly a decade in an on-again, off-again relationship with musician John Mellencamp. It ended in 2019.

Meanwhile, Cruise has struck out pretty famously with some relationships.

Whether his work schedule, his larger-than-life-personality, or his alarming “poster boy” status with the Scientology organization are the cause remains a topic of debate.

Most recently, of course, he and Ana de Armas were in an 8-month relationship. That nonsense came to a screeching halt in October 2025.

Tom Cruise arrives at the US Premiere of “Mission: Impossible â€“ The Final Reckoning” on May 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Allegedly, mutual friends would love to see these two get together 40 years after Top Gun.

“If one of them would pick up the phone and make the first move, though,” the supposed inside source proposed.

The insider then suggested: “Tom and Meg might finally find what they’re looking for in each other.”

Cruise’s last girlfriend was someone who wasn’t even born when he and Ryan last shared the big screen.

Is an age-appropriate A-lister what he’s after? Only he can answer that.

Actress Meg Ryan attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Obviously, we cannot verify this report.

It’s possible that a real inside close to one or both of these actors made these claims, but they didn’t make them to us.

Hopefully, Meg Ryan is wise enough to stay far away from one of the planet’s most notorious Scientologists. (Second only to David Miscavige, of course)

Meanwhile, there’s no way to even guess what’s going on in Cruise’s mind. Stunt rehearsals, maybe?

That said, many suspect that his ego is a little bruised after getting dumped. That’s actually pretty normal.