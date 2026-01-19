Valentino Garavani Cause of Death: Legendary Fashion Designer Was 93

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of fashion today.

Legendary designer Valentino Garavani has passed away at the age of 93.

Garavani was the founder of the iconic Valentino brand.

Valentino Garavani attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

News of his death comes courtesy of his brand’s Instagram page:

“Our founder, Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones. The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm,” reads the latest post on the page.

“The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am.”

Born Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani in 1932, Valentino studied fashion at the École des Beaux-Arts and the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne in Paris before apprenticing with Balenciaga.

Designer Valentino Garavani attends the premiere of the movie “Valentino: The Last Emperor” held at Teatro La Fenice during the 65th Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2008, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Friends with such Hollywood luminaries as Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, and Anne Hathaway, Valentino was the subject of an acclaimed 2008 documentary about his life and career.

“I know what women want,” he said in Valentino: The Last Emperor, adding, “They want to be beautiful.”

On X (formerly Twitter), numerous fashion aficionados have paid tribute to the late designer:

“Valentino really was the last of that sort of post mid century couture design set that rose to popularity in the 60’s. I love his work in the 60’s the best, he was really able to quickly distinguish himself from the rest of the Italian designers,” wrote one user.

Valentino attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“We’ve lost another fashion legend, rest in peace Valentino Garavani, his legacy in the fashion world will always be remembered,” another added.

“Valentino Garavani, truly ‘The Last Emperor,’ has died,” a third chimed in.

No cause of death has been made public.

Our condolences go out to Valentino Garavani’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.