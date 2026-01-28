Ted Lasso Season 4: First, Hilarious Look!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been 10 months since we learned the exciting news:

Ted Lasso has been renewed for Season 4.

Now, meanwhile, Apple TV has come out and revealed some major details regarding the return of Jason Sudeikis and the beloved character he brought years ago to the small screen.

(Apple TV)

First, we can confirm the show will release new episodes this summer. No exact premiere date has yet been announced.

Second, we now know for certain that Ted will be taking the reigns of a women’s soccer team.

“Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team,” the official Season 4 synopsis reads. “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

In one of the first images released by the streaming platform (above), Ted is joined by a new assistant coach alongside returning Coach Beard. She is portrayed by new cast member Tanya Reynolds.

(Apple TV)

Another snapshot (below) introduces Grant Feely as Ted’s son Henry after the role was recast ahead of Season 4.

As you can see here, Ted and Henry are seen at Mae Green’s (Annette Badland) Crown & Anchor pub in London.

Filming for season 4 kicked off in July 2025 in Kansas City, Missuri. To announce the news, Apple TV+ shared a video of the cast reuniting on Instagram.

In addition to Sudeikis, Apple previously confirmed in July 2025 the return of more of the original cast, including Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Hunt… while also announcing new stars are joining the comedy:

Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern.

Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris and James Lance have not been confirmed to return, yet they could still appear as guest stars or make cameos of some kind.

(Apple TV)

Season 3 of Ted Lasso concluded up with Ted returning to the United States to be with his son, giving way to emotional farewells between the coach and his team.

With Ted gone, the future of AFC Richmond appears to be in the hands of new manager Roy Kent (Goldstein), who has evolved from a testy former player to a respected coach.

While the show seemingly wrapped up many character arcs, the finale left the door slightly ajar — especially with hints of future developments like Keeley’s idea for a women’s team, as well as Rebecca’s continued journey with AFC Richmond.