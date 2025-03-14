Ted Lasso Season 4: It’s a Go! With One Major Change!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s official, television fans:

You’ll soon have a reason to believe once again.

On March 14, Apple TV+ confirmed that Ted Lasso will return for a fourth season… with Jason Sudeikis — who co-created the show with Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence — set to reprise his role as the beloved and inspiring title character.

We’re all inspired by the words of Ted Lasso. (Apple TV)

“Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement on Friday.

“Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

A day earlier, Sudeikas hinted at this return during an appearance on the Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce podcast, New Heights.

He told the famous hosts that Ted will be coaching a women’s team and added: “It’s daunting, because we told the story we wanted to tell. But there’s more there.”

Simply put, these are two of our favorite characters on TV. (Apple TV)

Following up after confirmation of Season 4 went viral, the actor said in a message of his own:

“We all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap. In Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Chatter over a possible fourth season has been rampant since the show signed off in May 2023.

In February, Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter:

“You will find that anybody involved with Ted Lasso will say the same thing: Our fearless leader Jason Sudeikis will talk about that when he’s ready. I’m sure he’s somewhere right now at SNL[‘s 50th anniversary show] answering the same question.”

A poster for one of the funniest shows of all-time. (Apple)

Last August, Warner Bros. Television reportedly secured options for three original cast members: Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton; Brett Goldstein, who portrays coach Roy Kent; and Jeremy Swift, who stars as Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins.

We cannot state for certain at this time that these stars/characters will be back at Season 4.

But it’s a very safe assumption.

Ted Lasso Season 3 wrapped up with Ted deciding to return to the United States in order to be closer to his son and ex-wife, hinting at a reconciliation between former spouses… while other members of the Richmond team were moving into new phases of their lives.

Season 3 remains Apple TV+’s most watched show to date and finished 2023 as the number-one original streaming series in the United States, according to Nielsen.