Kristy Scott Drops Thirst Trap Photo in Wake of Ugly Divorce

As previously confirmed, Kristy Scott is single.

And as the social media influencer appears to have just confirmed herself via Instagram?

Kristy Scott is also ready to mingle!

On Wednesday, Scott shared the following photo on her wildly popular account, simply writing “same address” as the caption to her 1.4 million followers.

(Instagram)

The 30-year old posted this thirst trap a couple weeks after filing for divorce from husband Desmond.

The estranged spouses got married in 2014 and share sons Vance and Westin.

In an Instagram Stories post on Saturday, January 10, Desmond opened up about his split from Kristy. And seemingly admitted at the time to cheating.

“I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation,” he began.

“I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused.”

(Instagram)

Continued the father of two:

Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as have always been.

Desmond also emphasized that he and Kristy “faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them,” but after he told her he “wanted to separate” at the end of 2025, Desmond “made choices that I am not proud of.”

This would be the infidelity, we assume.

“I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce,” Desmond concluded.

“l ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. I’m grateful for that support.”

Kristy Scott and Desmond Scott attend the FanDuel Super Bowl party powered by Spotify on February 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Spotify)

Both sides of this now-former couple have HUGE social media followings.

Kristy has garnered 16.9 million followers on TikTok and 9.5 million on Instagram… while Desmond’s TikTok account is followed by 1.5 million people and his Instagram account has a following of 1.8 million.

Scott’s legal documents were filed in Harris County, Texas and indicated that there is no hope of reconciliation for the former couple and that they “will soon stop living together as husband and wife.”

We wish them the best moving forward.

